With just a few weeks remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: City take notice of Theo's World Cup displays

AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez continues to attract interest from Manchester City, according to Calciomercato.

Hernandez, 25, has been a key part of France's road to the World Cup semifinals despite a poor showing against England in Les Bleus' 2-1 quarterfinal win on Saturday. Hernandez was given a tough ride by Bukayo Saka and gave away a penalty with a shove on Mason Mount, but his stock has continued to rise during his time in Qatar.

Theo replaced his brother Lucas in the French national team starting lineup after his 26-year-old sibling was injured against Australia, and has certainly seized his opportunity. He has impressed with a series of assured performances, looking largely solid at the back, but also contributing at the other end with two assists.

Hernandez had previously rebuffed interest from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, as well as overtures from Paris Saint-Germain, but the two parties remain interested.

The left-back has previously stated that he sees his future in only Milan, but his agent has kept communication open with interested parties.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are close to sealing the transfer of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to Sport. The Catalan club are keen to replace an aging Sergio Busquets, and Kante represents the perfect solution, not only because of his ability but because he's available on a free transfer at the end of the season. Chelsea have so far been unable to persuade Kante into extending his current deal, which leaves Barca boss Xavi Hernandez on the verge of landing a bargain.

- Tottenham Hotspur are battling it out with Atletico Madrid in the race to lure Stefan de Vrij from Internazionale, according to Football Insider. They believe a deal could be possible in January, with the defender's current deal set to end in the summer. Spurs are hoping boss Antonio Conte could give them the upper hand in their pursuit, with the Italian having worked closely with 30-year-old De Vrij at Inter.

- Chelsea and Arsenal have both expressed an interest in signing Wilfried Zaha, and the Crystal Palace forward is still keen for a crack at Champions League football. That's according to Teamtalk, who believe the forward's form of six goals in 13 games this season is tempting two of London's big guns into signing the 30-year-old. Zaha is in the last year of his existing contract, which means he could be available for nothing in June.

- Sport says Barcelona are keen to wrap up Alex Balde's future with a new deal, but with the club still in a perilous financial situation, a number of Premier League teams are circling. The 19-year-old full-back is close to agreeing a new deal until 2027, but the problem for both the player and the Catalan club is getting the finances of the agreement agreed, with Barca already exhausting their salary limit. Barca officials have urged Balde to be patient, but the longer the wait goes on, the more offers come in, according to his agent.

- Following his international retirement, Belgium captain Eden Hazard is now contemplating his future at domestic level, and he is considering a move to Major League Soccer at the end of the season. That's according to Footmercato, who reports that while the 31-year-old forward will return to Real Madrid for the resumption of their LaLiga season, he'll have limited opportunities to play. And a move to America could interest Hazard, whose time at the Bernabeu appears to be drawing to a natural conclusion.