With just a few weeks remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Al Nassr firm up Firmino interest

With Cristiano Ronaldo having denied reports of transfer talks with Al Nassr, the Mirror says that the Saudi club are turning their attentions to Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian is out of contract in the summer and, while Liverpool are keen to keep him beyond his current deal, Al-Nassr are hoping to land a coup by negotiating a pre-contract agreement in January.

Firmino has been a major player for Liverpool since arriving in Merseyside seven and a half years ago, but the recent arrivals of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have impacted his playing time.

The 31-year-old has scored seven goals in 13 league appearances this year, as well as two goals in the Champions League and eight assists in all competitions.

The Brazilian may feel he has more to offer at the highest level, but a bumper pay day could be tempting.

Al-Nassr is reportedly tracking Liverpool's Roberto Firmino after having been turned down by Cristiano Ronaldo. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas now that Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the season. That's according to Footmercato, who believe Bayern aren't prepared to place their faith for the remainder of the campaign in back-up keepers Sven Ulreich (34) and youngster Johannes Schenk (19). Neuer fractured his leg skiing, and now Bayern are in panic mode trying to find a replacement.

- AC Milan and Internazionale are both tracking Fulham left-back and United States international Antonee Robinson, according to the Sun. Robinson, 25, impressed for USA at the World Cup, with his speed in particular suggesting he could be an exciting addition for the right club at both ends of the pitch. Inter are believed to have been in Qatar to watch Robinson while Milan, who tried to sign him three years ago, are back on the trail.

- Sport says Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is putting pressure on club president Joan Laporta to bid for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. The Spanish outlet reports that while Barca are also committed to adding Chelsea's N'Golo Kante (31) to their squad, Zubimendi is the preferred longer-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquets, which is why Xavi and sporting director Jordi Cruyff are so eager for Laporta to push for the 23-year-old.

- Erik Ten Haag has admitted that Manchester United will do everything they can to replace Ronaldo in January, with the Mail suggesting that the club are keen to swoop for Benfica star Goncalo Ramos as well as Netherlands flyer Cody Gakpo. United terminated Ronaldo's contract last month, but that leaves a big hole at the attacking end of their squad. United's interest in PSV Eindhoven's in form 23-year-old Gakpo is clear, but they're also said to be monitoring 21-year-old Ramos, who shot to the front of Portugal's forward line in the latter stages of the World Cup and scored a hat trick in their 6-1 win over Switzerland.