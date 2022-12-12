With just a few weeks remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Leao stalls on new Milan deal

Rafael Leao is reluctant to agree to a new contract with AC Milan, writes Sky Sports Germany.

The 23-year-old Portugal international forward has been in talks with the Serie A champions since the beginning of the season, and with his deal set to expire in the summer of 2024, the latest indicates that he is planning to leave the San Siro if the Rossoneri do not improve their offer.

Chelsea were one of the first clubs interested in his signature, but they are also joined in the race by Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Blues previously had a proposal of €70 million rejected, with Milan looking for his release clause of €150m to be met -- and a number of impressive displays at the World Cup could see future offers improved for his signature.

Leao has maintained his impressive form that helped Milan lift the Scudetto title last season, contributing to 10 goals in 14 Serie A matches in the current campaign.

- Arsenal are prioritising a move for Mykhailo Mudryk, reports the Athletic. The Gunners have been tracking the 21-year-old winger since the summer, and it is understood that Shakhtar Donetsk are expecting to receive enquiries for his signature when the transfer market opens. Mikel Arteta is currently looking for an alternative option after Gabriel Jesus suffered an injury while on international duty with Brazil.

- Austin FC are set to sign Gyasi Zardes, according to Tom Bogert. The 31-year-old forward was most recently a free agent, and he is reported to have signed a three-year deal with the Oaks. The United States international made 26 appearances for the Colorado Rapids in the MLS last season, contributing to 11 goals in the process.

- Manchester City have joined the race for Josko Gvardiol, reveals Footmercato. Interest in the 20-year-old centre-back appears to be growing following a run of impressive performances at the World Cup for Croatia, and it looks as though Pep Guardiola's side are keen to land him. Both Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked.

- Malo Gusto is the latest right-back to be added to Manchester United's shortlist, according to Sky Sports Germany. Erik ten Hag is assessing potential options to acquire in the January transfer window, and while Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong remain on his radar, the Red Devils could also make an approach for Gusto. The 19-year-old has made 14 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

- While Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Marcus Rashford, Manchester United are likely to exercise the option clause in his contract, writes Calciomercato. The 25-year-old England international forward is set to be out of contract in the summer, but the latest indicates that he will remain at Old Trafford until the summer of 2024.