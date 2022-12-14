Herculez Gomez grades Gregg Berhalter for his time in charge of the USMNT and speaks about his future. (1:59)

With just a few weeks remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve's McKennie in demand

Weston McKennie could be set to leave Juventus in January, with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund all interested in his signature.

Gazzetta dello Sport says that the United States midfielder is one of a number of players at the Serie A club that will be offloaded when the January window opens, and it looks as though he will have no shortage of suitors.

McKennie, 24, played all four games at the World Cup for Gregg Berhalter's side, including an impressive display against England in the group stages. That match was against Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with a transfer move away from BVB, and that could indicate that the Bundesliga side have identified McKennie as a potential successor.

He has made 11 appearances in Serie A season for the Bianconeri, who he joined from Schalke 04 on a permanent basis in 2020 after a positive loan spell.

- World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga and more (US)

Tottenham, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are all circling USA star Weston McKennie, who may leave Juventus in January. Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Goncalo Ramos is on Manchester United's radar, according to the Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils are on the lookout for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, and it looks as though the 21-year-old Portugal international has caught the attention of United boss Erik ten Hag.

- Internazionale are keen to land Romelu Lukaku on a permanent basis, and they are looking to use Denzel Dumfries as part of the deal, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. Lukaku, 29, is currently on loan at the Serie A club, but he is yet to find his previous level of form after recently dealing with an injury.

- Two LaLiga clubs are keen on signing Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso, reveals Marca. The 21-year-old, who has earned four caps for the USMNT, is understood to be on the radar of both Real Betis and Valencia. It is reported that he has previously turned down a move to Serie A side Spezia.

- Dusan Vlahovic could be moved on from Juventus in January, reports Ben Jacobs. A number of clubs are reported to be keeping close tabs on him, with Premier League side Chelsea identifying the striker as a potential reinforcement after losing Armando Broja to a long-term injury. Vlahovic, 22, has scored six goals in 10 Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri this season.

- Napoli are interested in Hellas Verona midfielder Ivan Ilic, writes Calciomercato. The Serie A side believe the 21-year-old could be an ideal successor for Piotr Zielinski, who has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season. Ilic made one substitute appearance at the World Cup with Serbia.