With just a few weeks remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern watching De Jong

Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong, reveals Sport.

The Barcelona midfielder was linked with a move away from the club in the summer but, despite his intentions to fulfil his contract until 2026 at the Camp Nou, it is reported that the LaLiga side are still attempting to persuade him to lower his salary.

That has alerted the Bundesliga champions to his developing situation. While they were unable to make a move for De Jong after they acquired Matthijs de Ligt for €68 million from Juventus in July, there is now hope that an approach for the 25-year-old could be possible.

It is understood that Julian Nagelsmann's side believe Barcelona will be forced to part ways with him if they have not reached a new contract agreement by the end of the season, with Bayern optimistic that he would be open to making the switch to the Allianz Arena.

De Jong has remained an important part of Xavi Hernandez's squad this season, making 20 appearances across all competitions.

- World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga and more (US)

PAPER GOSSIP

- The race for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is heating up with Arsenal interested in landing him, according to Relevo. He has recently been linked with a move to Juventus, but it looks as though they will now be challenged by the Gunners, who are looking to add reinforcements in January. Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has maintained impressive form this season, having contributed to 10 goals in 14 Serie A matches.

- RB Leipzig are hopeful of reaching an agreement over a new contract with Dani Olmo, Ekrem Konur reports. The 24-year-old attacker was on the radar of Barcelona in the summer, and it is reported that the Bundesliga side are prepared to allow Olmo to leave if they cannot sign him to an extension by the end of the season.

- N'Golo Kante is being watched by Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo. The LaLiga side are keen to continue their trend of acquiring players on free transfers, and with the 31-year-old Chelsea midfielder yet to sign new terms at Stamford Bridge, he could be approached by the Blaugrana in January ahead of a potential pre-contract agreement. Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi also remains on their radar, as Barca continue to search for a future successor for Sergio Busquets.

- Juventus want to keep hold of Adrien Rabiot beyond the end of the season, but they are prepared to offload him in January if it looks unlikely he will agree to a new contract, writes Calciomercato. The 27-year-old France international has been in improved form this season and is understood to be enjoying his football with the Bianconeri, forcing a U-turn on previous plans to part ways with him last summer.

- Joao Felix is not a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, understands Le10Sport. The 23-year-old Atletico Madrid star has been strongly linked with an exit from the LaLiga side recently, but the latest indicates that it is unlikely he will end up at the Parc des Princes. A number of Premier League clubs are reported to be interested in his signature.