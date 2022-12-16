With just a few weeks remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea eye host of attacking options

With Armando Broja's season having come to an unfortunate end through injury, Chelsea are looking to bring in a top forward to provide a boost for coach Graham Potter and his side.

The Blues are looking to sign 19-year-old Molde forward David Datro Fofana for €10 million, and Calciomercato is reporting that they aren't stopping there, linking them with AC Milan's Rafael Leao, Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and AS Roma's Tammy Abraham.

Milan have previously been linked with Broja, as well as Hakim Ziyech, but the Blues are firmly focused on Leao when it comes to discussions with the Serie A outfit.

It will take at least €80m to sign the Portugal international, a figure that has not put off the Premier League side as they prepare a budget and wait for updates on the 23-year-old's contract situation.

Leao's deal ends in 2024 and there is a distance in finances for an extension between player and club, with Milan possibly set to offer him €7m per season.

As well as Leao, Chelsea are monitoring Vlahovic, who could be persuaded to leave Juventus because of the club's troubles and the recent departure of president Andrea Agnelli and the rest of the board.

Abraham is also being considered in the background for a return to Chelsea, but the club would not be willing to pay the €75m option to re-sign him from Roma in January, the report adds.

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo are also briefly mentioned in the report as second-tier options if Chelsea's top choices don't work out.

08.43 GMT: FC Porto president Pinto da Costa doesn't believe a return to Portuguese football is on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United last month. The Portugal captain has an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr but has not made a decision regarding his future.

"It's up to him and the clubs interested," Da Costa told Record. "But in Portugal, nobody has the capacity to give him what he earns and still wants to earn. And he has value for that."

08.00 GMT: ICYMI, Real Madrid reached an agreement to sign Palmeiras forward Endrick in 2024, the club announced on Thursday.

Endrick -- who is 16 and will move to Madrid when he turns 18 in July 2024 -- is one of the most exciting young talents in Brazilian football.

Palmeiras said the terms of the deal would remain confidential, but sources told ESPN that the teenager will join Madrid on an initial three-year contract with the option of a three-year extension, for a transfer fee worth a total of €72m including variables and taxes.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sky Sport Germany have offered an update on Borussia Dortmund's transfer situation, saying that there will be no big January signings. Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada has yet to commit to joining Dortmund and nothing will be completed soon. In more promising news, the report adds that Dortmund will sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini as a free agent in the summer and are looking at Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida.

- Contract talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos have been heading in a positive direction, according to Le10 Sport, which adds that sporting director Luis Campos has undertaken a project centred around renewals in recent months. Messi and Ramos have deals that expire at the end of the season, while Marquinhos and Kimpembe have an extra year on their respective contracts.

- Atalanta are demanding €40m for Giorgio Scalvini with Internazionale hoping to sign the 19-year-old centre-back, reports Calciomercato. This comes with Inter having previously missed out on Bremer, while Milan Skriniar will soon be making a decision on whether to sign a contract to stay with the Nerazzurri or move to PSG. Giovanni Fabbian could be included in a deal for Scalvini if necessary.

- Atletico Madrid have Fenerbahce's Bright Osayi-Samuel on their list of potential incoming players as they continue to aim for a new right-sided player, according to Ekrem Konur. However, it is added that the 24-year-old is not a priority.

- Kicker suggests that Bouna Sarr will be allowed to leave Bayern Munich despite his contract running until 2024. However, there is currently just limited interest in the right-back, who is still working his way back from injury.