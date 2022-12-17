Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko has drawn interest from clubs around Europe. Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

With just a few weeks remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Moukoko's murky Dortmund status amid Chelsea interest

Youssoufa Moukoko has yet to sign an extension at Borussia Dortmund as interest from other big clubs like Chelsea continue to swirl around the 18-year-old striker.

There have previously been reports that Dortmund offered the Germany international a salary between €5-6 million a year to renew, but this has now been disputed.

Speaking to Sky Sport Deutschland, Moukoko's agent Patrick Williams said: "I can confirm that we are not yet about to sign a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund. I can also assure you that the numbers that are circulating are simply not correct and Youssoufa was never offered that way. But we are still in contact with Borussia Dortmund and will see what the next few days bring."

The striker would like to stay with the Bundesliga club as he feels comfortable there, but he also wants clarity over his future and to play for a club that believes in him, offering him a competitive contract.

Sky's Marc Behrenbeck has stated that Chelsea are the closest when it comes to signing Moukoko away from Germany, although Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Newcastle United are making efforts of their own.

While he didn't directly respond to those links, Williams stated: "Be sure: we do our job! A player like Youssoufa is interesting for all top clubs in the world. Especially when he is free of charge and has a future in the German national team."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain are convinced that they will be able to sign Milan Skriniar as a free agent in the summer, having offered the Internazionale centre-back in excess of €9m-per-season, according to Calciomercato. Inter are still doing all they can to keep the Slovakian, having offered an amount of €13m-per-season, with the Serie A outfit now looking for clarity regarding the situation.

- Newcastle United want to sign £50m-rated winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, as reported by The Times of London, with the Magpies having scouted him prior to the World Cup break. It's no surprise that they've been impressed by the Georgia international, who has scored eight goals and assisted a further 10 in 17 appearances across Serie A and the Champions League this season.

- Napoli and Sampdoria have closed a goalkeeper swap loan deal that will see Bartosz Bereszynski represent the former and Alessandro Zanoli play for the latter, reports Corriere dello Sport. Napoli will have the right to make Bereszynski's deal permanent, and are also keen on bringing back Nikita Contini from his loan at Sampdoria.

- Bayern Munich are looking at goalkeeper options following Manuel Neuer's season-ending injury due to a skiing accident and the uncertain status of Alexander Nubel, who is currently on loan at AS Monaco, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer is somebody the Bavarian giants are looking at and have contacted, with the Switzerland international's contract expiring in the summer.

- Besiktas defender Romain Saiss has received plenty of attention following his impressive displays for Morocco during the World Cup, according to Foot Mercato. The 32-year-old is not interested in offers from Gulf nations as he wants to stay in Europe, with two Italian teams looking at his profile.