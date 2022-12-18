David de Gea, 32, appears to be headed for the Old Trafford exit with reports saying Erik ten Haag wants a new keeper. Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

With just a few weeks remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd looking for new No. 1

Manchester United are unlikely to activate David de Gea's contract extension in the summer and will instead look for a new goalkeeper when the 2022-23 season comes to close, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenburg.

He reports that while the 32-year-old Spain international is keen to stay at Old Trafford for a further 12 months, United boss Erik ten Haag is open to the idea of a new No. 1.

The 32-year-old is one of the best shot stoppers in the business, as has been proved many times this season, but Ten Haag is reportedly on the hunt for a keeper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

That could leave De Gea available on a free transfer when the current campaign finishes in May 2023.

United signed De Gea for £19 million in 2011 and he has become one of the most reliable players in a team that has struggled ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

However, if the Spaniard was to move on, United would free up a significant amount of their wage bill.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen central defender Piero Hincapie, according to Sky Sports. The Ecuador international is seen as a slightly more affordable transfer option than Croatia and RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol, whose value is likely to have gone up after his impressive performances in Qatar. Hincapie, 20, played in all of Ecuador's group games in the World Cup, and he could be available for £26.2m.

- Liverpool and Chelsea are battling it out to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to Sky Sports. The 21-year-old has impressed for the Seagulls this season and also starred for Ecuador in Qatar, where he scored in the group victory against Senegal. Formal talks are yet to take place, and the midfielder is contracted on the south coast until June 2025. However, while Brighton are reluctant to let go of their South American star, England's top clubs are circling, which could mean a fierce battle in January, or beyond.

- Chelsea are interested in landing Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque, but the Athletico Paranaense striker has an £87m buyout clause, reports Globo. The rumours follow hot on the heels of Endrick's move to Real Madrid, a player in which Chelsea were also interested. Roque, like Endrick, is also considered one of the hottest prospects on the continent, but the Blues face considerable pressure for his signature. The Timoteo-born forward is also attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

- Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Barcelona, reports Sport. The Japanese playmaker, 26, is a free agent from June and is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund, as well as from clubs in Italy. Frankfurt have made attempts to keep Kamada in Germany beyond his existing contract, but it appears as though the player has decided he wants a new challenge. Kamada impressed the Catalan club when the two teams faced each other in the Europa League last season, and the Germans are now looking at suitable replacements.

- Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to keep Lionel Messi in the French capital beyond the end of the current season, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. He reports that while Inter Miami have made moves to persuade the Argentine star to swap Ligue 1 for MLS, no deal has yet been agreed. And PSG officials would like the 35-year-old striker to stay for one more year. As such, they will make their proposal in the coming weeks.