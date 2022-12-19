World Cup runner-up Adrien Rabiot has a number of clubs tracking him after some strong performances in Qatar. Richard Sellers/Getty Images

TOP STORY: Man Utd favorites to sign Rabiot

Manchester United will reportedly battle it out with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for the signature of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Mirror says that while there's strong interest from Atletico and Barca in Spain, the 27-year-old's desire to play in the Premier League could give United the advantage over their rivals.

Rabiot played in Sunday's thrilling World Cup final and is set to be one of the most sought-after players in the aftermath of the competition, particularly with his existing contract at Juventus coming to an end next June.

His availability on a free transfer is perfect for Barca. However, while Rabiot is unlikely to agree to a contract extension in Turin, the Mirror believes that quotes made by the Frenchman earlier in the World Cup suggest he may prefer a return to Manchester.

Rabiot spent time at Manchester City's academy earlier in his career, and while in Qatar the World Cup runner-up said: "I have always said that I would like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I'd like to evolve in the Premier League."

United reportedly came close to signing Rabiot last transfer window, but were put off by his wage demands.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea's interest in Croatia star Josko Gvardiol has been well documented in recent days and now they're set to test the waters with a bid of £45 million, according to the Evening Standard. Gvardiol was one of the stars of the World Cup and his value has subsequently risen, with RB Leipzig likely to demand a high fee for the central defender. Chelsea are keen to get around the negotiating table as soon as possible, with Real Madrid admitting they're also keen to chat to the 20-year-old at the end of the season. Leipzig would rather keep the star until the end of the campaign, but could be tempted to talk to the Blues if the figure is right.

- Sofyan Amrabat is also a coveted player post-World Cup, and Footmercato reports that Atletico Madrid are interested in the Morocco midfielder. The 26-year-old helped his country reach the semifinals and a fourth-place finish in Qatar, and is now in high demand. As well as a number of Premier League sides, Atletico are now also said to be interested. Amrabat's current contract with Fiorentina comes to an end next summer, and the Florence-based side will likely attempt to recoup around €60m for him in January.

- Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton have entered the race to sign Birmingham City midfielder George Hall, according to the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old is on the radar of a number of top clubs, and his performance in his side's 3-2 win against Reading, his 18th appearance of the season already, only served to enhance his reputation. Liverpool are prioritising the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, but Hall is considered an excellent prospect. Leeds United attempted to sign Hall last summer but were put off by Birmingham's valuation.

- Stefan de Vrij's agent Federico Pastorello has revealed that the Internazionale defender could be tempted by a move to Tottenham Hotspur in January, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb. Pastorello revealed in an exclusive interview that though De Vrij has plenty of options at his disposal, the prospect of being reunited with Spurs boss Antonio Conte is the most tempting. The 30-year-old defender is out of contract at the end of the season and so Inter Milan, who have so far failed to tempt De Vrij into extending his deal with a further offer of two years, may look to try and move him on when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

- Manchester United had previously been touted as favourites to land Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, but Calciomercato believes that Inter Milan are also interested. They report that Sommer has been considered by the Nerazzurri, though there's a strong feeling the 34-year-old stopper may prefer to stay in Germany. Earlier in the week, Sky Sports Germany had also revealed Bayern Munich's interest. Sommer's contract at Borussia Monchengladbach is coming to an end next summer and Bayern believe the 34-year-old is the ideal replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer. Bayern may look to steal a march on both Inter and United by making a move in January.