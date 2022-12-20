Arsenal no. 1 Aaron Ramsdale speaks to ESPN FC's Alexis Nunes about his relationship with his American team-mate Matt Turner and how he's looking forward to the England vs. USA matchup at the World Cup. (0:59)

With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal turn to Atletico striker Matheus Cunha

Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha could move to Arsenal as a temporary replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus in January, according to Goal.

Jesus, 25, suffered a knee injury playing for Brazil at the World Cup and could be ruled out for three months. The Gunners have only one central striker, Eddie Nketiah, in the squad as they seek to challenge for the Premier League title at the end of the season.

As a result, manager Mikel Arteta may dip into the transfer market in January to sign a short-term replacement and Goal claims that the 23-year-old Cunha could be available.

Atletico are ready to let the Brazil international depart and have Leeds, Aston Villa and Wolves also interested.

LIVE BLOG

09.12 GMT: Sao Paulo have opened an internal investigation to review why the club turned down Brazilian starlet Endrick in 2016.

By not offering the then-nine-year-old Endrick a contract, Sao Paulo believes it "lost a lot" from a "technical, financial and even image" side.

Endrick, 16, has not forgotten being overlooked by the club. Earlier this year, he posted a video on TikTok that included a photograph of a young Endrick wearing the Sao Paulo kit with the message: "Sao Paulo: We can't afford housing and employment for your parents. You are released!"

In the same video, Endrick showed images of the goals he has scored for Palmeiras, whose youth team he joined at the age of 11. Santos and Corinthians also declined the opportunity to sign the player when he was young.

Real Madrid announced earlier this month it had reached an agreement with Palmeiras to sign the Brazilian forward in a reported €60m transfer when he turns 18 in 2024. Endrick is the only player ever to be crowned champion for the Palmeiras in all age categories.

08.43 GMT: Calciomercato reports that Inter Milan are hoping to sign Chris Smalling from AS Roma when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Smalling, 33, joined Roma from Manchester United in 2019, initially on loan before making the switch permanent in October 2020 and is a crucial player in Jose Mourinho's defence.

Juventus are also said to considering making a contract offer to the centre-back.

08.00 GMT: Everton are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Anthony Gordon to ward off interest from Chelsea, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Gordon, 21, was the subject of a number of transfer offers from Chelsea as the summer transfer window closed, but Everton were not interested in releasing their homegrown star.

Tottenham Hotspur had also made enquiries about the England under-21 international's availability, and now the Goodison Park club want to agree a contract extension to reward his performances.

Everton hope to announce the new deal before the transfer window reopens on Wednesday.

The Merseyside club are also close to agreeing a fresh contract with midfielder Alex Iwobi.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich have placed 34-year-old goalkeeper Yann Sommer at the top of their shortlist as a successor for Manuel Neuer, who suffered a leg fracture on a skiing tour after Germany's elimination from the World Cup, according to Sky Sport Germany's Florian Plettenberg. Julian Nagelsmann's side have stepped up their search for a goalkeeper this month, and while they have been linked with World Cup stars Dominik Livakovic of Dinamo Zagreb and Yassine Bounou of Sevilla, it looks as though they will first make a move for a familiar Bundesliga name.

- Sergio Busquets will sit down with Barcelona in the coming days to discuss his future, reveals Sport. Xavi Hernandez's side are still interested in keeping the 36-year-old defensive midfielder at Camp Nou. Busquets' has previously been linked with a move to Major League Soccer, but the Blaugrana could look to convince him to remain at the club for one more season.

- Sevilla are the latest club to enquire about Morocco international midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, writes journalist Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old plays in Ligue 1 for Angers, but after a run of impressive displays at the World Cup, clubs around Europe are now circling for his signature.

- Ibrahima Bamba is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Atalanta, Club Brugge, as well as some sides in the Premier League are all reported to be interested in the Italy international's signature, and he could leave Guimaraes this January. The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances this season.

- Talks over a deal between Monterrey and Espanyol for centre-back Cesar Montes look to have finally concluded, reveals TUDN. The 25-year-old Mexico international was on the radar of the Periquitos in the summer, and an agreement worth $8m has been struck that will see him make the switch to LaLiga.

- Angel Di Maria is attracting interest from Brazilian side Botafogo, Calciomercato reports, and they could make a move for the 34-year-old Argentina World Cup winner when the transfer window opens. He is, however, expected to honour his contract with Juventus before returning to Rosario Central, where he made his professional debut. His deal with the Bianconeri will expire in the summer.