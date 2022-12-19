With just a few weeks remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern keen on Sommer to replace Neuer

Bayern Munich have placed goalkeeper Yann Sommer at the top of their shortlist as a successor for Manuel Neuer, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have stepped up their search for a goalkeeper this month, and while they have been linked with World Cup stars Dominik Livakovic and Yassine Bounou, it looks as though they will first make a move for a familiar Bundesliga name.

Sommer, 34, is set to be out of contract with Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, and having maintained his level of performances on the international stage as the starter for Switzerland, the Bundesliga champions could now look to reach a verbal agreement with him to secure his services at the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Neuer, who suffered a leg fracture on a skiing tour after Germany's elimination from the World Cup, has a contract that runs through 2024.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga and more (US)

Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer could switch Bundesliga clubs as Bayern Munich are keen on the Borussia Monchengladbach star. Richard Sellers/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sergio Busquets will sit down with Barcelona in the coming days to discuss his future, reveals Sport. Xavi Hernandez's side are still interested in keeping the 36-year-old defensive midfielder at the Camp Nou, having not yet found a future successor. Busquets' has previously been linked with a move to Major League Soccer, but the Blaugrana could look to convince him to remain at the club for one more season.

- Sevilla are the latest club to enquire about Morocco international midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, writes Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old currently features in Ligue 1 for Angers, but after a run of impressive displays at the World Cup, clubs around Europe are now circling for his signature.

- Ibrahima Bamba is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe, according to Fabrizio Romano. Atalanta, Club Brugge, as well as some sides in the Premier League are all reported to be interested in the Italy international's signature, and it is understood that he could leave his current club Guimaraes this January. The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances this season.

- Talks over a deal between Monterrey and Espanyol for Cesar Montes look to have finally concluded, reveals TUDN. The 25-year-old Mexico international centre-back was on the radar of the Periquitos in the summer, and the latest indicates that an agreement worth $8m has been struck that will see him make the switch to LaLiga.

- Angel Di Maria is attracting interest from Brasileiro Serie A side Botafogo, understands Calciomercato. It is reported that they could make a move for the 34-year-old Argentina World Cup winner when the transfer window opens, though it is understood that he is currently focused on honouring his contract with Juventus, before returning to Rosario Central, where he made his professional debut. His deal with the Bianconeri will expire in the summer.