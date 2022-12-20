With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Saudis confident they can land Ronaldo

Al Nassr are growing increasingly confident of completing a move for free agent Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Foot Mercato.

It is reported that the 37-year-old striker has not heard anything from Chelsea or Sporting CP in recent weeks, and the latest reveals that despite his intentions to remain in Europe, he is now more open to making the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo initially wanted to join a team that could provide him with top-level European football after being released from Manchester United last month, but with the trail into the Champions League going cold, Al Nassr have been able to capitalise on the situation with a three-year proposal worth €200 million per season.

Joining Saudi Arabia's top-flight looks to be the only move that could materialise for the Portugal international currently, with Al Hilal also recently linked, but it is the league leaders who are now optimistic of winning the race for his signature.

Ronaldo made five appearances at the World Cup, scoring just one goal from the penalty spot in Portugal's opening group stage match against Ghana.

With Chelsea and Sporting keeping their distance, it's looking likely that Cristiano Ronaldo will join Al Nassr. Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Gabriel Martinelli is set to remain at Arsenal despite interest from Barcelona, reports Sport. The Blaugrana enquired about the Brazil international earlier in the season, but it looks as though he intends to sign a new contract and continue his career at the Emirates. Martinelli, 21, has been in impressive form for Mikel Arteta's side this season, having contributed to seven goals in 14 Premier League games.

- Internazionale have placed Yann Sommer on their shortlist as they look to add a new goalkeeper, reveals Gianluca Di Marzio. The 34-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper will enter the final six months of his deal in January, and he has recently been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. It is understood that Inter are uncertain as to whether Samir Handanovic will remain at the San Siro beyond the end of the season.

- Juventus are readying an approach for Chelsea playmaker Jorginho, understands Calciomercato. The 31-year-old midfielder will enter the final six months of his contract in January, and it is reported that the Serie A side will make him an offer if he does not sign a new contract with Chelsea.

- Fenerbahce are looking to ward off interest from sides in Europe by securing Miguel Crespo to a new contract, writes Ekrem Konur. Clubs in Serie A and LaLiga are understood to be keen on the 26-year-old defensive midfielder, who has made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Super Lig side this season.

- Domenico Criscito is set to return to Genoa, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The 35-year-old defender joined MLS side Toronto FC in the summer and made 15 appearances last season, but it looks as though he is now set to return to Serie A once the final paperwork is completed.

- Serie A side Salernitana are on the cusp of signing Mexico No. 1 Guillermo Ochoa, reports Fabrizio Romano, who stated that the goalkeeper will fly to Italy on Thursday to sign with the team. On Tuesday, Liga MX's Club America thanked the 37-year-old for his time with the organization and wished him well on his "next challenge in Europe."