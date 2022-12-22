Arsenal are very keen on signing Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhailo Mudryk. Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal interested in Shakhtar star Mudryk

Arsenal have entered in discussions with Shakhtar Donetsk over 21-year-old forward Mykhailo Mudryk, with Calciomercato reporting that Shakhtar chief Carlo Nicolini confirmed Gunners are keen on a deal.

The Ukraine international has been on Arsenal's radar for some time, and though Donetsk value his transfer fee at around €100 million, the Gunners believe they can sign him for less.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to add to his attacking options following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, who underwent knee surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out through at least February.

Mudryk is seen as a strong option given his proven ability at the top level in the Champions League this season, but Newcastle United and Manchester City are also interested.

10.22 GMT: Lionel Messi has reached a verbal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to extend his contract with the club for at least one more season, according to multiple reports.

The 35-year-old forward, who has won the Ballon d'Or seven times, helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy by beating France on penalties in the final on Sunday. It was Messi's first World Cup win and the third in Argentina's history.

Messi's contract with PSG runs until June 2023, but Le Parisien reported Wednesday that the two sides reached an agreement during the World Cup to trigger a one-year extension on his deal to keep him in Paris until 2024.

09.41 GMT: Sao Paulo have opened an investigation into why they decided against signing Palmeiras teenage star Endrick in 2016, sources have told ESPN Brasil's Eduardo Affonso.

Endrick -- who will move to Real Madrid when he turns 18 in July 2024 -- is one of the most exciting young talents in Brazilian football. ESPN reported last week teenage star will join Madrid on an initial three-year contract with the option of a three-year extension, for a transfer fee worth a total of €72 million including variables and taxes.

Sao Paulo were the first major Brazilian team to have a chance to sign Endrick when he trained at a football school connected to the club. However, when Endrick said he would only join if the club gave a job to his father, Douglas Sousa, Sao Paulo opted not to sign him.

Officials at Sao Paulo now believe the club has suffered "several losses" from that decision, and they are determined to find the person responsible.

Endrick posted on social media in July, remembering his rejection from Sao Paulo, in which he wrote: "Sao Paulo: 'We can't afford housing and employment for your parents. You are released!"

08.48 GMT: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone confirmed that Braziliian striker Matheus Cunha is on the verge of leaving the club.

Sources told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez on Wednesday that Cunha is set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers on an initial loan with a purchase option included in the deal.

"He [Cunha] is on his way out, about to sign for his new club," Simeone said. "He gave us everything he had."

There were high expectations placed on Cunha after he helped Brazil win gold at the Olympics in August 2021. However, Cunha, 23, failed to score in 17 appearances for Atletico this season and was placed on the transfer list.

08.00 GMT: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says that Aaron Wan-Bissaka "has a future" at the club after the right-back made his first start of the season.

Wan-Bissaka, 25, has slipped behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order, but in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup he created the opening goal for Christian Eriksen.

Ten Hag insisted after the match that the former Crystal Palace can still play a part at Old Trafford despite talk of a January move to Wolves or West Ham United.

"It's clear he has a future," Ten Hag said. "He had some good years,but this season from the start he had a lot of illnesses and injuries.

"His fitness levels are getting better, his performance levels are getting better and the assist, especially the way he gave the assist, in the right moment and timing, I'm happy with his performance."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Chelsea are on the verge of signing Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle United. That's according to Brazilian journalist Lucas Pedrosa, who reports that the Vasco da Gama midfielder is close to putting pen to paper on a move to west London. Santos, 18, has already made 37 appearances and scored eight times for the Rio de Janeiro side.

- Sergio Busquets could be on his way to Major League Soccer as soon as January, but Spanish outlet Sport are suggesting that Barcelona want to keep the 34-year-old midfielder until June, when his contract expires. The Barca skipper is keen to finish his career in the USA and wants to move sooner rather than later, but Barca officials are hoping he'll see out his existing deal and leave at the end of the season, even though his departure would free up vital funds for new players. Club chiefs are also considering offering him a six-month extension.

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a long-term replacement for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, and Tuttomercatoweb believe the Londoners are considering a move for Jordan Pickford. Lloris remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and he impressed for France as they reached the World Cup final. However, at 35, he's approaching the twilight of his career, and Spurs' main target is Everton and England No. 1 keeper Pickford. Pickford, 28, was in fine form for the Three Lions in Qatar, and his Toffees contract runs out in 2024.

- Napoli are monitoring the situation of Lille central defender Tiago Djalo, according to Ekrem Konur. Napoli are in the market for a defender in January as they look to refresh their back line, and the 22-year-old is at the top of their wanted list. However, Lille are keen to keep the Portugual international and extend his contract. Djalo is in his fourth season at Lille and has so far played 14 games, scoring two goals.

- Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are all chasing Argentinian wonderkid Gianluca Prestianni, according to Ekrem Konur. The 16-year-old left winger plays for Velez Sarsfield and has made six first-team appearances this season. Real Madrid have already signed young Brazilian Endrick, and now they're looking to steal a march on their rivals for another exciting prospect. Prestianni is contracted at the club until 2024, but Madrid are believed to have been on contact with his agent.