Arsenal are very keen on signing Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhailo Mudryk. Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where.

TOP STORY: Shakhtar confirm Arsenal interest in Mudryk

Arsenal have entered in discussions with Shakhtar Donetsk over 21-year-old forward Mykhailo Mudryk, with Calciomercato reporting that Shakhtar chief Carlo Nicolini confirmed Gunners are keen on a deal.

The Ukraine international has been on Arsenal's radar for some time, and though Donetsk value his transfer fee at around £85 million, the Gunners believe they can sign him for less.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to add to his attacking options following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, who underwent knee surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out through at least Feburary.

Mudryk is seen as a strong option given his proven ability at the top level, and that his contract runs out in 2023. Newcastle United and Manchester City are also interested.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are on the verge of signing Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle United. That's according to Brazilian journalist Lucas Pedrosa, who reports that the Vasco da Gama midfielder is close to putting pen to paper on a move to west London. Santos, 18, has already made 37 appearances and scored eight times for the Rio de Janeiro side.

- Sergio Busquets could be on his way to Major League Soccer as soon as January, but Spanish outlet Sport are suggesting that Barcelona want to keep the 34-year-old midfielder until June, when his contract expires. The Barca skipper is keen to finish his career in the USA and wants to move sooner rather than later, but Barca officials are hoping he'll see out his existing deal and leave at the end of the season, even though his departure would free up vital funds for new players. Club chiefs are also considering offering him a six-month extension.

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a long-term replacement for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, and Tuttomercatoweb believe the Londoners are considering a move for Jordan Pickford. Lloris remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and he impressed for France as they reached the World Cup final. However, at 35, he's approaching the twilight of his career, and Spurs' main target is Everton and England No. 1 keeper Pickford. Pickford, 28, was in fine form for the Three Lions in Qatar, and his Toffees contract runs out in 2024.

- Napoli are monitoring the situation of Lille central defender Tiago Djalo, according to Ekrem Konur. Napoli are in the market for a defender in January as they look to refresh their back line, and the 22-year-old is at the top of their wanted list. However, Lille are keen to keep the Portugual international and extend his contract. Djalo is in his fourth season at Lille and has so far played 14 games, scoring two goals.

- Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are all chasing Argentinian wonderkid Gianluca Prestianni, according to Ekrem Konur. The 16-year-old left winger plays for Velez Sarsfield and has made six first-team appearances this season. Real Madrid have already signed young Brazilian Endrick, and now they're looking to steal a march on their rivals for another exciting prospect. Prestianni is contracted at the club until 2024, but Madrid are believed to have been on contact with his agent.