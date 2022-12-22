Transfer Talk: Ronaldo's 7-year Al Nassr offer would help Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid

Gabby Amado praises Cristiano Ronaldo for the impact he has had on Portuguese football after his World Cup dream ended at the hands of Morocco. (1:43)

TOP STORY: Ronaldo nears player-ambassador deal

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a seven-year deal that will also see him serve as an ambassador for the country's 2030 World Cup bid, reports Marca.

The deal is set to be split into two parts, with the first two-and-a-half years as a player, before he will move on to assist in a joint bid with Egypt and Greece to secure the rights to the 2030 World Cup.

Ronaldo will earn €200 million per season for the period in which he will be registered as a player, but the report adds that this figure will increase once he undertakes his ambassadorial duties.

The 37-year-old forward has been a free agent since being released by Manchester United last month, and after details emerged this week of growing optimism from the Riyadh-based side, it looks as though they have now got the deal over the line, with a contract that will see the Portugal international signed until 2030.

The announcement is expected to be imminent.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona will take time to consider the future of Raphinha at the end of the season, reveals Sport. The 26-year-old winger is yet to make the desired impact at the Camp Nou since arriving from Leeds United, and reports suggest that signs of impatience are beginning to emerge among the Blaugrana's hierarchy. While he won't be moved on in January, he could need to improve on his output of two goals in 18 appearances if he is to remain with Barcelona beyond the summer.

- Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, according to Sport. Uncertainty has overshadowed the 26-year-old winger's campaign this season, having made just one start in LaLiga, and now with just six months on his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, clubs in Europe could begin to make their move. He has also been linked with Arsenal.

- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also on the radar of PSG, understands Ekrem Konur. The Napoli star has enjoyed a breakout season in Serie A in which he has contributed to 11 goals in 12 games, while performances in the Champions League have also seen the 21-year-old Georgia international attacking midfielder begin to be linked with clubs across Europe. Kvaratskhelia joined Gli Azzurri in the summer.

- Real Madrid will make a move for Manuel Locatelli if they fail to secure either Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham or Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, writes AS. The LaLiga side are keen to acquire a midfielder as they look to find a future successor for Toni Kroos, and it looks as though the 24-year-old Juventus star has caught the attention of Carlo Ancelotti. He has made 17 appearances this season, including starring in five Champions League clashes.

- There are no signs of progress over a new contract for Samir Handanovic and Internazionale, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 38-year-old goalkeeper will be out of contract at the San Siro next summer, and after they signed Andre Onana, it is reported that the club's hierarchy believe he could be the long-term successor for Handanovic, who has been at the club for over a decade. The Nerazzurri have also recently been linked with Yann Sommer.

- AC Milan are eyeing a move for Yunus Musah, reveals Calciomercato. The United States men's national team midfielder, who currently features for Valencia, has been identified by the Rossoneri as a potential option in January. Los Che could be prepared to allow the 20-year-old to leave as they look to work on a deal to acquire Luis Alberto, with Gennaro Gattuso placing him high on his side's shortlist.