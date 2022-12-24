With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United near January move for Gakpo

Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven for forward Cody Gakpo and are moving closer to a January signing, according to the Mirror.

Man United, who have expressed their interest in the 23-year-old for some weeks, were quick to move when they learned that the Dutch club are facing financial difficulties and thus PSV are more willing to negotiate for the imminent release of Gakpo.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga and more (U.S.)

- O'Hanlon: How a multi-team Premier League trade could work

Manager Erik ten Hag & Co. believe United can sign Gakpo for less than £50 million when the window opens next month, and they also believe the Dutch international could bring some much-needed hunger and aggression to United's attack, particularly after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSV's need to sell has reportedly put a number of clubs on high alert for Gakpo's availability, including Arsenal, Real Madrid and Newcastle United. However, United hope to have beaten their rivals to the punch by not only opening discussions, but also agreeing personal terms with the player.

Gakpo, for his part, reportedly understands PSV's financial constraints and is willing to move sooner rather than later to find a quick resolution for his hometown club.

Cody Gakpo featured at the World Cup in Qatar for the Netherlands, who were knocked out in the quarterfinals by eventual winner Argentina. Xu Zijian/Xinhua via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Speaking of Manchester United, the Red Devils reportedly have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race for Benfica and Argentina star Enzo Fernandez, according to UOL Esporte journalist Bruno Andrade. He believes Man United have already entered discussions with the Portuguese side and the player's representatives, and are even prepared to pay the €120m release clause to order to fend off any competition from their rivals. Fernandez, 21, emerged as one of the stars of the World Cup as Argentina lifted the trophy for a third time. Frenkie de Jong also remains at the top of United's wanted list, but according to Sport, United believe Barcelona are playing hard ball in an effort to increase the fee for the 25-year-old.

- Although Liverpool are preparing for a busy January transfer window, at the top of their list is the renewal of Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino, according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte. With the 31-year-old striker's contract running out in June next year, Liverpool are keen to avoid their in-form forward talking to other clubs in January. They're expected to offer Firmino at least a one-year extension, possibly two.

- Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are hoping to land right-back Cody Drameh from Leeds United, according to the Sun. The burgeoning full-back is contracted at Elland Road until 2024, but Leeds are keen to extend that in an effort to fend off interested parties. Drameh hasn't had the game time he's been after, but Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has hinted the 21-year-old could play more in the new year. Moreover, with other clubs circling, the Leeds boss could move to tie down Drameh on a long-term deal.

- AC Milan could delve into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper following the news that regular goal-stopper Mike Maignan could miss next month's Supercoppa Italiana final. Maignan underwent a scan on his calf today and is to be re-evaluated next month. As a result, the Rossoneri are eyeing potential targets, and Atalanta's 30-year-old goalkeeper Marco Sportiello is top of the list, per La Gazzetta dello Sport. Milan are also considering Monza's Alessio Cragno and Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario.

- One final Manchester United note: manager Erik ten Hag wants Marcus Rashford to stay at the club at all costs, and the club are willing to offer a new long-term deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. United will first trigger a one-year option of an extension before meeting with the 25-year-old to extend his stay further. Rashford is returning to his prolific best, and earlier this week he scored his ninth goal of the season. His return to form hasn't gone unnoticed, with clubs including Paris Saint-Germain reportedly keeping an eye on the situation.