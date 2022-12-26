Transfer Talk: Chelsea eye offer for Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Steve Nicol isn't convinced that Antonio Conte is sending Spurs out with the right mindset after falling behind again. (1:31)

With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Joao Felix might be trading LaLiga for Premier League soon

Chelsea are lining up a move in January for Joao Felix, according to the Telegraph.

The future of the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid forward has looked uncertain in recent weeks with links emerging of a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano. Now it is understood that Chelsea are keen to acquire Felix on loan, with the LaLiga side expecting an offer from Stamford Bridge when the transfer market opens.

Atletico Madrid would require a loan fee should the deal go through, with previous reports indicating the figure would be in the region of £8 million.

Felix has also been linked with Arsenal, but with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly willing to get a deal over the line quickly, it looks as though they have taken pole position in the race for his signature.

The winger is coming off a strong showing at the World Cup where he started four of Portugal's five games in the tournament, netting one goal and two assists.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Graham Potter isn't stopping at Felix and is also looking to add a centre-back as he continues to explore reinforcements for his squad.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to let Joao Felix leave on loan for a fee in the region of £8 million. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Cristiano Ronaldo, writes CBS. The Saudi Premier League side are hopeful of confirming the deal before the January transfer window opens, and the latest report indicates they are now in the final stages of their pursuit to land the 37-year-old striker. Ronaldo is set to sign with the club on a two-year contract worth $75 million per year.

- Luis Suarez looks set to complete a move to Gremio, according to Cesar Luis Merlo. It is reported that members of the club's medical team will travel to Uruguay to advance the move, with the 35-year-old striker understood to be signing a two-year contract until December 2024. He last featured Uruguay Primera Division side Nacional.

- U.S. men's national team defender Tim Ream has extended his stay at Fulham for another year, the club announced Monday. Ream has been with Fulham since 2015, and the 35-year-old told Fulham's website that he's not ready to retire yet. Ream, who scored his first Premier League goal on Monday against Crystal Palace, is coming off a strong World Cup where he started all four of the USA's matches.

- Adama Traore is attracting interest from Napoli, writes Calciomercato. The Serie A side are assessing potential future replacements for Hirving Lozano, and with Traore set to enter the final six months of his contract at Molineux in January, they could look to persuade the 26-year-old winger to make the switch from Wolves in January.

- Multiple Premier League clubs are tracking Aleksandar Mitrovic, reports Ekrem Konur. The 28-year-old forward has been in impressive form for Fulham in the Premier League this season, and continued his form with a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday. Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton are all reported to be keen on his signature.

- Atletico Madrid are confident of landing Caglar Soyuncu, reveals Mundo Deportivo. It is reported that talks have already taken place regarding a move for the 26-year-old Leicester City centre-back, who is believed to be prioritising a move to the LaLiga side. Set to enter the final six months of his contract in January, he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free transfer in the summer.