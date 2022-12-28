With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Jorginho attracts Newcastle attention as Chelsea look to bring in Fernandez

Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in January, according to the Daily Mail.

Yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, the 31-year-old Brazilian-Italian is set to enter the final six months of his deal in a matter of days, and Newcastle are reported to be keeping tabs on his situation. That could work out for Blues manager Graham Potter, who is reportedly looking to reduce the average age of his squad.

It is understood that Potter is keen to replace Jorginho with 21-year-old Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was just part of the World Cup-winning squad for Argentina. That could explain why little progress has been made over a new deal for Jorginho, with clubs outside of the Premier League soon able to propose an official pre-contract agreement to secure his signature.

Juventus have also recently been linked with interest in signing Jorginho, but it looks as though they are set to face competition from the Magpies, who could discuss a verbal agreement with the Italy international ahead of a proposed move in the summer.

Jorginho started and played all 90 minutes of Chelsea's 2-0 win on Tuesday over AFC Bournemouth, which snapped a five-game winless streak for the Blues in the Premier League.

As Chelsea eye Enzo Fernandez for the midfield, Jorginho (pictured) could be on his way out, and Newcastle are reportedly interested. Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

- In related news, the Blues have proposed an offer in excess of €120 million to sign Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to Correio de Manha. The Lisbon-based newspaper reports that the Premier League side's proposal is enough to activate the 21-year-old midfielder's release clause, but Benfica are expecting more clubs to step-up their pursuit if talks advance. While the Liga NOS side are doing all they can to keep him at the club beyond January, there is now a belief that he could leave amid strong interest emerging from Europe's top leagues.

- Another tidbit out of Stamford Bridge, where it's shaping up to be a busy winter: Benoit Badiashile's proposed move to Chelsea is now moving towards the final stages, reports Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be completed for a fee in the region of €35 million, while the 21-year-old defender has already reached an agreement in principle with the Blues over personal terms. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Joao Felix.

- The race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to take another turn as Real Madrid step up their approach for his signature, reveals Marca. The LaLiga side are understood to have informed the 19-year-old of their interest last summer, advising him to not sign a contract extension. With Liverpool switching focus to Enzo Fernandez and gearing up for a fight with Chelsea, Real Madrid could look to swoop in and make a move for Bellingham in January, with the deal becoming official in the summer.

- Napoli are preparing to part ways with Hirving Lozano in the summer, understands Calciomercato. It is reported that the Serie A side are already assessing potential replacements, with the 27-year-old Mexican winger interested in a switch to the Premier League. He has remained a key player for Luciano Spalletti's side in Napoli this season, making 19 appearances across all competitions.

- Marcos Alonso is keen to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the season, writes Relevo. The 31-year-old has been a useful player for the club since joining in the summer on a free transfer, with manager Xavi Hernandez deploying him across the backline. Contracted until the end of the season, he is set to meet with the Camp Nou hierarchy to discuss extending his stay with the club.

- A number of Premier League teams are keeping tabs on Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Chelsea, who are watching his contract situation closely. While the England international had already agreed in principle a new five-year extension at Goodison Park, the Toffees are yet to formally offer him fresh terms.