Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix to get loan to Man Utd or Arsenal?

Alex Kirkland feels it may be best for all parties if Joao Felix is to leave Atletico Madrid. (1:18)

With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Joao Felix loan to Man Utd or Arsenal?

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is on the radars of Manchester United and Arsenal with agent Jorge Mendes proposing a January loan move for his wantaway client, according to Marca.

Despite Atleti CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin saying earlier this month that the Portugal star could leave the club, Atleti are still yet to receive an suitable offer for Felix.

With the club only willing to listen to permanent transfer proposals of at least €100 million, Mendes is suggesting a loan move to the Premier League could benefit Felix.

Mendes feels that six months away from Atleti and specifically manager Diego Simeone -- who Felix has openly disagreed with -- could prove the perfect showcase to ensure Atleti get a suitable fee in the summer.

This comes with Felix having started just eight matches across LaLiga and the Champions League this season -- making nine more off the bench -- scoring three goals and assisting another three.

Atleti are initially reluctant to accept that idea, as they are keen to quickly bring in money to help their financial situation, which was worsened when they failed to stay in European football at all after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

Felix's status as the most expensive signing in the club's history also adds to that reluctance to see the ex-Benfica man go out on loan.

Atleti are tired of waiting for the situation to be sorted and insist that their squad will stay the same if they do not receive the offers they want.

In addition to Felix, Atleti are are also open to moving from Yannick Carrasco, Mario Hermoso and Felipe.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sergio Ramos' status at Paris Saint-Germain looks increasingly uncertain, according to Ekrem Konur. The 36-year-old Spaniard's current contract is set to come to an end in the summer of 2023, with Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabian clubs eyeing the ex-Real Madrid captain.

- PSG announced that Marco Verratti's contract has been extended by two years to keep the midfielder at Parc des Princes until 2026. The Italy international first joined Les Parisiens in 2012 and has come close to reaching 400 appearances for the club since.

- AC Milan have long been linked with Noah Okafor, but Calciomercato has suggested that their interest in FC Salzburg talents hasn't stopped there. That is because the Italian giants are also looking at Danish midfielder Maurits Kjaergaard, but could face competition from city rivals Internazionale for the 19-year-old.

- Monza are close to completing the signing of VfL Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Josip Brekalo ahead of the January transfer window, as reported by Sky Sports Italia. The Croatian's contract with the Bundesliga side is set to end in June, and it is expected that the permanent move to his Serie A suitors will be completed by the new year.

- Mexico defender Cesar Montes has officially joined LaLiga side Espanyol. This comes after Liga MX club Monterrey announced on Monday that the El Tri man was set to sign with the Barcelona-based side.