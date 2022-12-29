Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo won numerous titles while teammates at Real Madrid. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ronaldo-Ramos reunion at Al Nassr?

Al Nassr are awaiting the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and want the Portuguese forward's former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos to reunite at the Saudi Arabian side, according to Marca.

Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United last month, is expected to sign with Al Nassr when the January transfer window begins.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Ramos is another player Al Nassr have set their eyes on, as they aim to sign the World Cup winner in the summer.

Like Ronaldo, Al Nassr would be able to sign Ramos as a free agent with the 36-year-old's current contract at PSG expiring at the end of this season. The Saudi club's president and sporting director will reportedly travel to persuade Ramos to join them.

Ramos and Ronaldo playing alongside each other in Madrid from 2009 to 2018, winning four Champions League titles and two LaLiga championships.

However, with Ramos having secured a key role in PSG's squad while maintaining aspirations of returning to Spain's national team, a move to Saudi Arabia may be deemed complicated.

Al Nassr's priority for now is still to get Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, as they have already released three players and delayed two other signings in anticipation.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Marseille want to replace Gerson with Angers midfielder and Morocco breakout star Azzedine Ounahi, reports Foot Mercato, who add that the Brazilian's January destination is likely to be Flamengo. While Les Olympiens want to sign Ounahi, they refuse to pay a World Cup premium, as they will negotiate the €25m transfer fee that Angers is asking for.

- Manchester City are set to trigger the release clause of Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone, according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that this would be worth $8m. The move is expected to be completed soon if all goes to plan, and the 19-year-old would join City after the Campeonato Sudamericano Sub-20.

- Lille still want to sign AS Monaco attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche after looking at the 20-year-old in the summer, according to L'Equipe, who add that Atalanta have also made contact about him in recent weeks. Monaco don't want Akliouche to leave and are taking steps to extend his contract.

- Barcelona scouts have been following the development of 16-year-old Velez Sarsfield winger Gianluca Prestianni, according to Ekrem Konur. It is also suggested that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are keeping an eye on the Argentina youngster.

- Brendan Rodgers is keen to strengthen his Leicester City side in January, reports the Guardian, with it being added that the priorities are a speedy winger, a left-back and another centre-back. The Foxes currently sit 13th in the Premier League table after their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United and are four points above the relegation zone.