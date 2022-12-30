Transfer Talk: RB Leipzig eye Kiwior amid Manchester City interest in Gvardiol

With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kiwior to Leipzig if Gvardiol leaves

RB Leipzig have made contact with Spezia for defender Jakub Kiwior as a future replacement for breakout star Josko Gvardiol, according to FootMercato.

Leipzig are keen to bolster their defensive reinforcements as they prepare for life without Gvardiol who has attracted interest from across Europe. Manchester City are just one of a number of clubs linked with Gvardiol, who endured a stellar World Cup as he helped Croatia to a third-place finish in Qatar. Foot Mercato also reported earlier in the week that the Premier League side offered over £85 million for the Leipzig defender earlier in December.

As for Kiwior, Leipzig are ready to sign the Polish defender in January and then loan him back to Spezia for the remainder of the season. He also had an impressive World Cup with Poland, as well as enduring a solid domestic season in Serie A. After making his move to top-flight Italian football from MSK Zilina last term, Kiwior has 21 league starts for Thiago Motta's squad.

The Poland international has himself been linked with several clubs following the World Cup, with the 22-year-old being comfortable across the back-line, and even as a defensive midfielder making him an attractive prospect for many.

Jakub Kiwior is a defender on the radar of notable clubs after his World Cup performance for Poland. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

- Aston Villa have enquired about Gerard Deulofeu amid interest, according to FootMercato. Villa are looking to strengthen their options up top, having netted just 18 goals in 16 Premier League games this season, and the Udinese star is one target identified for January. The report states that AC Milan and Napoli were interested in the Spaniard last summer, but could not agree a deal with Udinese demanding a €20m fee.

- Marley Ake is set to depart Juventus in January for Genoa, according to Gianluca di Marzio. The 21-year-old winger has made just six appearances under Massimiliano Allegri and could depart the club in the winter, with Genoa looking to strengthen their promotion bid back to Serie A. Ake joined Juventus in January 2021 from Marseille for €8m, but has struggled to break through with the Italian giants.

- Matias Soule has decided against leaving Juventus on loan this winter, according to TuttoSport. Soule has struggled for consistent game-time this season, making eight first team appearances, but the report states that he is eager to continue his development with the Bianconeri, despite interest elsewhere in Serie A. The 19-year-old joined Juventus in January 2020 and has been viewed within the club as a player with immense potential after progressing through the youth ranks at the club.

- Arsenal have activated the option to extend William Saliba's contract until June 2024, according to the Athletic. Saliba's current deal was set to expire in June 2023, with the Gunners having the Dec. 31 deadline to trigger the option. The report also states that talks are continuing over a fresh contract for the defender.

- Raul Jimenez could depart Wolverhampton Wanderers this January, according to the Mail Online. Following the arrival of Matheus Cunha, Jimenez has slipped further down the pecking order at Molineux, and could be allowed to depart this winter. The report states that Wolves have been open to offers for the Mexico international since the summer, and with Julen Lopetgui reportedly interested in adding another striker in January, it could spell the end to Jimenez's stay at Wolves.