TOP STORY: Chelsea eye Brighton's Mac Allister

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Argentina and Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister for a £60 million fee, according to Football Insider.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen to bolster his midfield options with more dynamic players, and he worked with the 24-year-old World Cup winner while at Brighton.

Mac Allister was already impressing on the south coast before playing his part in Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar. Now, he's wanted by a number of top clubs, and the Seagulls are bracing themselves for bids when the transfer window opens on Jan. 1.

It's believed the £60m fee would be enough to lure the star from Brighton, which the Chelsea hierarchy see as better value than Mac Allister's Argentina teammate Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez's transfer from Benfica would likely cost in the region of £106m, which is the amount stipulated in his release clause.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are close to signing talented Argentina youngster Maximo Perrone, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Velez Sarsfield midfielder and Argentine Under-20 star is also wanted by Newcastle United and Benfica, but City are believed to be already holding talks with the 19-year-old. Perrone made his professional debut in March, and is now set for an $8m move to the Etihad Stadium following the conclusion of the Sudamericano Sub 20 in mid-February.

- Aston Villa are making plans to replace goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and are monitoring the situation between Everton and Jordan Pickford, according to the Sun. Pickford, 28, is yet to agree a new deal at Goodison Park, which has alerted Villa who are bracing themselves for offers for World Cup winner Martinez. Martinez is said to be on the radar of several clubs, including Bayern Munich. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping a keen eye on Pickford's situation.

- Salernitana are keen to follow the signing of Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a move for former Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to Corriere Dello Sport. Isco, 30, is available on a free transfer following the termination of his contract by Sevilla, but his salary expectations could be an issue for the Italian side. Isco's agent Jorge Mendes has revealed that he's been talking to Major League Soccer clubs but Salernitana are hoping they can pull off the signing of the former Spain international.

- Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga is wanted by Everton on loan, according to the Manchester Evening News. The United academy graduate knows that his chances are increasingly limited after having featured just six times this season, and the Toffees are keen to take the 20-year-old for the rest of the season in an effort to boost their chances of Premier League survival. Elanga now sits behind Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order under boss Erik ten Hag, though the Reds are unwilling to let him leave until they've reinforced their attacking options.

- Morocco star Yassine Bounou could leave Sevilla for Manchester United or Bayern Munich in January, according to Footmercato. The 31-year-old goalkeeper was one of the stars of the tournament, his performances against Spain and Portugal in particular reinforcing the view of some of Europe's top clubs that he has what it takes to play at the top level. The report states that talks have already taken place between Bounou's entourage and Bayern who are keen to fill the void left by the injured Manuel Neuer. Manchester United have also tested the waters about his availability, and see him as a long-term No. 1 if David de Gea moves on.