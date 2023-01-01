LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United weighing up move for Marcus Thuram

With the opening of the winter transfer window on Jan. 1, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United could move for Thuram

France star Marcus Thuram is allowed to begin pre-contract talks with other clubs as of today, as his deal with Borussia Monchengladbach runs out in the summer, and Manchester United are keeping a close eye.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Thuram is one option being considered by United boss Erik ten Hag as he continues his impressive rebuilding job at Old Trafford.

According to Bild, the 25-year-old will stay at Gladbach for the rest of season unless any of his four "dream clubs" -- Bayern Munich, Internazionale, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain -- make an offer in the January window.

Thuram wants to help Gladbach qualify for the Europa League next season and compete for the Bundesliga's top scorer prize. He has 10 goals so far this season, with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku on 12.

The Mail says that United aren't expected to be busy in the transfer market this month and may only look for loan signings. However, they may be forced into action if one of their rivals for the forward's signature offers Gladbach a transfer fee worth considering this month.

United, who are looking for a striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, have also been linked with Barcelona's Memphis Depay and Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar -- who plays for Ronaldo's new club, Al-Nassr.

"We are looking for the right player for our squad," Ten Hag said last week, "but it has to match our sporting criteria, definitely, but also some financial criteria."

Marcus Thuram will be available on a free transfer in six months.. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

LIVE BLOG

09.43 GMT: Inter Milan are tracking Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby, who is out of contract in the summer, but the LaLiga club are making moves to keep the 26-year-old.

Diakhaby, who has four caps for Guinea, joined Valencia from Lyon in 2018 and is considered a key player.

Superdeporte reports that Valencia have offered the player a big contract to persuade him to stay, but he is free to discuss a precontract with any other club as of today.

09.00 GMT: Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has joined Brazilian Serie A side Gremio on a free transfer on a two-year contract until the end of 2024, the club announced on Saturday.

Suarez bid farewell to his boyhood club Nacional in October after three months in which he scored eight goals in 16 games and won the Uruguayan championship.

Previously the 35-year-old enjoyed success in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

"One of the biggest in Uruguay's history, Luis Suarez is coming to continue his victorious trajectory," Gremio said on social media.

"A top goal scorer, a multiple champion, and a fighter. Welcome, Luisito."

Preparado para este lindo desafío en @gremio, con muchas ganas de estar ahí y disfrutar ⚽️🇪🇪



VAMOS TRICOLOR! 😉 pic.twitter.com/q2zhztqCmr — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) December 31, 2022

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are close to signing talented Argentina youngster Maximo Perrone, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Velez Sarsfield midfielder and Argentina under-20 star is also wanted by Newcastle United and Benfica, but City are believed to be already holding talks with the 19-year-old. Perrone made his professional debut in March, and is now set for an $8m move to the Etihad Stadium following the conclusion of the Sudamericano Sub 20 in mid-February.

- Aston Villa are making plans to replace goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and are monitoring the situation between Everton and Jordan Pickford, according to The Sun. Pickford, 28, is yet to agree a new deal at Goodison Park, which has alerted Villa who are bracing themselves for offers for World Cup winner Martinez. The Villa keeper is said to be on the radar of several clubs, including Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

- Salernitana are keen to follow the signing of Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a move for former Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to Corriere Dello Sport. Isco, 30, is available on a free transfer following the termination of his contract by Sevilla, but his salary expectations could be an issue for the Italian side. Isco's agent Jorge Mendes has revealed that he's been talking to Major League Soccer clubs but Salernitana are hoping they can pull off the signing of the former Spain international.

- Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga is wanted by Everton on loan, according to the Manchester Evening News. The United academy graduate knows that his chances are increasingly limited after having featured just six times this season, and the Toffees are keen to take the 20-year-old for the rest of the season in an effort to boost their chances of Premier League survival. Elanga now sits behind Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order, though the Reds are unwilling to let him leave until they've reinforced their attacking options.

- Morocco star Yassine Bounou could leave Sevilla for Manchester United or Bayern Munich in January, according to Footmercato. The 31-year-old goalkeeper was one of the standout players at the World Cup, his performances against Spain and Portugal in particular reinforcing the view of some of Europe's top clubs that he has what it takes to play at the top level. The report states that talks have already taken place between Bounou's entourage and Bayern who are keen to fill the void left by the injured Manuel Neuer. United have also tested the waters about his availability, and see him as a long-term No. 1 if David de Gea moves on.