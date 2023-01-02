With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Race for Dumfries includes Premier League trio of Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs looking to sign Internazionale right wing-back Denzel Dumfries, according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Nerazzurri had rejected any advances for the Dutchman during the summer, but his impressive displays during the World Cup have reignited interest in signing him.

Chelsea see the 26-year-old as an alternative to Reece James, who has been a key figure for the Blues both before and since manager Graham Potter's arrival, but James has struggled with injuries and is currently out.

Man United have also been looking for somebody who can provide an option on the right side of defense beyond Diogo Dalot, and while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has filled that position for the Red Devils since domestic football returned after the World Cup, Dumfries would be considered a significant upgrade.

Both Chelsea and Man United are willing to invest in that position, and it is expected to take at least €60 million for Inter Milan to negotiate for Dumfries.

Spurs are looking at Sporting CP's Pedro Porro but prefer Dumfries and will look to at least try to sign the Dutchman if Inter are actually willing to let him leave.

Dumfries has played 20 times for Inter Milan across Serie A and the Champions League this season, recording two goals and three assists.

Denzel Dumfries' performance at the World Cup in Qatar with the Netherlands has renewed interest in the wing-back from clubs in the Premier League. Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, as reported by L'Equipe. Despite the Red Devils' attention, a move to Bavaria is said to be the France international's main priority for the summer.

- AC Milan are increasingly hopeful that they will be able to extend Rafael Leao's contract past its current expiration of 2024, according to Sky Sports Italia. Milan have offered €7m-per-year, and the winger wants to stay with them, which should help in further negotiations. The Serie A outfit also wants a renewal for Ismael Bennacer and Olivier Giroud.

-U.S. men's national team defender and current free agent Aaron Long is expected to make a decision on his future soon, as reported by MLS blogger Tom Bogert. The former New York Red Bulls player has already rejected interest from Saudi Arabia and has narrowed his list of prospective destinations down to two MLS clubs, which ESPN's Taylor Twellman has identified as the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami, Liga MX sides Cruz Azul and CF Monterrey as well as some European clubs with two in England among them.

- Talks are progressing well between Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer's management and Bayern Munich, according to Florian Plettenberg. While it is reported that Gladbach need to find a replacement first, Plettenberg adds that they have been offered Copenhagen's Mathew Ryan, who would be available for €500,000 and is also the topic of interest from Dutch and English clubs.

- Arsenal have set their sights on Montpellier's record-breaking 20-year-old striker Elye Wahi, according to Footmercato. Wahi has reportedly been watched by a number of clubs including Juventus, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, but Arsenal are believed to be ahead in the race for his signature. The young forward has already bagged 20 Ligue 1 goals this season and in doing so, became only the second player to score 20 times before his 20th birthday in the last 40 years. His record is not quite as good as Kylian Mbappe, who scored 20 times when he was 18 years and 10 months old, but it is better than Karim Benzema (18 goals at the same age) and Thierry Henry (15 goals).