With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: McKennie waiting for the right offer

Weston McKennie is waiting for the right offer to leave Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old United States star is understood to have turned down a €40 million move to AFC Bournemouth and, while he has also rejected a second approach from Aston Villa, he could still leave the Bianconeri this January amid interest from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Borussia Dortmund.

Those teams are yet to make a formal approach, but it is reported that he would be willing to leave Juventus if an agreement is reached over a fee, with the midfielder only willing to begin a new chapter at another club if he can continue his career at the top level.

Juve are open to offers, but with injuries to Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio, they also see McKennie as a useful option with his versatility to be deployed on the right flank. He has made 16 appearances this season.

Weston McKennie is a man in demand, with a host of Premier League clubs plotting a move for the USMNT star in January. Tom Weller/Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga and more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale are making progress in the plan to extend the contract of Stefan de Vrij, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The 30-year-old has received a two-year deal that includes the option of a third year from the Serie A side, who are keen not to lose him on a free transfer. They are also looking to reach an agreement with Milan Skriniar, who is also out of contract in the summer.

- Brentford are closing in on the signing of Kevin Schade, understands Sky Sports. The 21-year-old Freiburg and Germany under-21 forward is set to make the switch to the Bees on an initial loan deal that includes an obligation to make it permanent for £20m. It is reported that he is travelling to London to undergo a medical, with anticipation that the deal could be announced soon.

- Sergio Rico is on the radar of AC Milan, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. The 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper is yet to make an appearance this season, and the Rossoneri are optimistic of landing him on a loan deal. Rico returned to PSG after some time on loan at LaLiga side Mallorca last season.

- Former Brazil international striker Hulk is set to join Adana Demirspor, according to NTV. The Turkey-based media outlet writes that the 36-year-old attacker has agreed to join the Super Lig club from Atletico Mineiro, where he has contributed to 15 goals and two assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

- An offer from Augsburg of €10m has been rejected by Porto for Toni Martinez, writes Relevo. It is reported that the Liga NOS side are determined to keep the 25-year-old forward at the club, and they intend to resist further offers for his signature. He has also been linked with Fiorentina, Torino, and Espanyol.