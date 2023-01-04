Julien Laurens believes Graham Potter is "under pressure" at Chelsea ahead of facing Man City twice in one week. (1:44)

With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kante eyes Barcelona if he exits Chelsea

N'Golo Kante wants to continue his career at Barcelona, according to Sport, with the 31-year-old Chelsea midfielder set to be out of contract in the summer.

With little sign of progress towards an extension, the 2018 World Cup winner is now drifting closer towards leaving Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona are looking to continue their trend of acquiring high-profile players on free transfer deals, and it looks as though the France international is their latest priority, with belief that he can still perform at the highest level for a positive number of years.

Despite some interest from Al Nassr, the Blaugrana are reportedly confident they can win the race for Kante's signature, though they are aware that they would be unable to match the level of salary that the Saudi Pro League club -- who recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a reported $75 million-per-year deal -- could propose.

Kante is hopeful of returning to action later this month, after a hamstring injury sustained in an August match against Tottenham Hotspur has kept him sidelined and made him miss the 2022 World Cup.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sergio Ramos is the latest player to be added to Al Nassr's radar, reveals CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. Paris Saint-Germain are yet to offer the 36-year-old defender a new contract extension, and with just six months remaining on his deal at the Parc des Princes, the Saudi Pro League club could make a move for his signature. They are also willing to part ways with Cameroon international striker Vincent Aboubakar.

- Tottenham are looking to complete a double swoop from Sporting CP to bolster their squad, according to the Daily Mail. Pedro Porro is understood to have a release clause of £40m, with Spurs boss Antonio Conte looking to reinforce his options at the right-back position. Tottenham are also keen on bringing back former academy player Marcus Edwards. While Edwards' release clause is set at £52m, the report indicates that they could acquire the forward for less than that due to a 50% sell-on clause when he initially joined the Lisbon club in 2019.

- Everton have seen their loan offer for Aston Villa's Danny Ings rejected, according to the Daily Mail. It is reported that Villa are only interested in parting ways with the 30-year-old striker if it is on a permanent basis, and there is also interest from AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United, and Southampton. Ings scored on Wednesday night as Unai Emery's side played out a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park.

- Talks have collapsed between Chelsea and Benfica over a move for Enzo Fernandez, reveals Cesar Luis Merlo. It is reported that the Lisbon side won't part ways with the 21-year-old midfielder unless his €120m release clause is met in full. Fabrizio Romano also reported that the Blues made an offer of €85m.

- Villarreal and Argentina keeper Geronimo Rulli is set to make the switch to Ajax Amsterdam, reveals Relevo. After rejecting Ajax's first approach for the 30-year-old, it looks as though Villarreal have now agreed on a fee in the region of €15m including bonuses to part ways with the World Cup winner.