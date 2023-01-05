Shaka Hislop is interested to see how Arsenal bounces back after their draw against Newcastle. (1:13)

With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea confident on signing Mudryk

Chelsea are hopeful of completing a deal for Mykhailo Mudryk after holding positive talks with Shakhtar Donetsk, according to the Guardian.

Arsenal remain the favourites to sign the Ukrainian winger having long been linked with a move for him, especially as Mudryk's favoured option is to join Mikel Arteta's squad.

However, the Gunners have already seen two offers rejected by Shakhtar, with the delay opening up an opportunity for the Blues. Sources told ESPN earlier this week that Arsenal had a €65 million (£56m) bid for Mudryk's transfer rejected, short of Shakhtar's €100m (£88m) valuation of the 22-year-old.

Having met up with Shakhtar officials this week, Chelsea are ready to push on to make a deal happen for Mudryk, who has scored 10 goals and assisting a further eight in 18 appearances across the Ukrainian Premier Liga and Champions League.

Arteta will have to decide whether or not to maintain his interest in Mudryk if the Blues have an offer accepted, although the reality remains that Mudryk would prefer to head to North London, which could still play into any decision making.

Having already signed defender Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco, Chelsea are hoping that their financial muscle will bring Mudryk to Stamford Bridge to help lift their form.

That desire will likely be even stronger following their 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on Thursday, as Mason Mount missed out through injury before Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic both exited early with knocks inside the opening 22 minutes.

Chelsea and Arsenal are vying to sign Mykhailo Mudryk. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain have earmarked Michael Olise and are monitoring the Crystal Palace winger's situation, according to the Daily Mail. They are set to continue watching the 21-year-old throughout the season, although his current contract doesn't end until 2026.

- Napoli are aiming to get ahead in the race to sign Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi after his impressive displays at the World Cup with Morocco, reports Sky Sports Italia. A negotiation has been set up with competition expected from the Premier League and other European clubs, although Napoli have only offered €15m with Angers asking for between €20m and €25m.

- Southampton are looking into the possibility of signing Everton centre-back Michael Keane on loan as they fight to stay in the Premier League, according to the Athletic. The Saints feel his leadership skills and top-flight experience could be used at the heart of their back three, while Mislav Orsic is also set to sign from Dinamo Zagreb.

- Three LaLiga clubs are monitoring the situation of Barcelona reserve striker Victor Barbera, according to Ekrem Konur. The 18-year-old's contract is set to end in the summer of this year, while he has scored 11 goals in 17 appearances across Spain's third tier and UEFA Youth League this season.

- Rico Lewis' contract situation will soon become a topic of discussion for Manchester City, who want to keep bringing players through the academy and into the first-team, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old has made 10 senior appearances this term and has a contract that is due to end in 2024.