With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Hazard to join Ronaldo at Al Nassr?

Al Nassr are keen to acquire Eden Hazard from Real Madrid in hopes of lining him up with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Foot Mercato.

The Saudi Arabian side are looking to sign Hazard in the summer, and it is reported that they will look to utilise the relationship he has with their current manager Rudi Garcia, who managed him during his time at Lille.

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in July 2019 on a €100 million transfer fee. He is under contract until the summer of 2024, and is on reported wages of €9m-per-season.

Hazard, who turns 32 on Saturday, has continued to face struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu, having made just one start in LaLiga under Carlo Ancelotti this season. In all, he has just six goals since joining Madrid.

Should Hazard leave for Al Nassr, he'd link up with Ronaldo, who signed a 2½-year deal worth $75 million a year on Dec. 30. Ronaldo watched Al Nassr's match on Friday from the stands, serving the first of a two-game suspension due to knocking a phone out of a fan's hand after Manchester United's defeat at Everton in April.

- Juventus have made an enquiry to Barcelona regarding Jordi Alba, reports Sport. With current left-back Alex Sandro set to be out of contract in the summer, it looks as though the Bianconeri have identified Alba as a replacement. They are optimistic that a deal can be done with Barça manager Xavi Hernandez having a number of left-backs at his disposal. Alba, 33, has made eight LaLiga starts this season.

- Ruben Neves remains on the shortlist of potential candidates to replace Sergio Busquets, but not all of the club's hierarchy are convinced, writes Marca. The 25-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder was linked with Barcelona in the summer, and with the La Liga side failing to progress in a move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, the latest indicates that they could still consider a move for the Portugal international.

- Caglar Soyuncu plans to join Atletico Madrid in the summer if a deal can't be agreed this month, understands Fabrizio Romano. Talks are set to continue over a move for the 26-year-old Leicester City centre-back, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but it looks as though he has already made his decision in terms of his next destination.

- Napoli have proposed an offer of €19m to sign Azzedine Ounahi, reports Foot Mercato. A number of clubs have been interested in the 22-year-old midfielder following a run of impressive performances for Morocco at the World Cup, and he is understood to be keen on the switch to the Serie A side despite suitors in the Premier League.

- Contract talks between Adrien Rabiot and Juventus are set to be paused, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. Just six months remain on the 27-year-old midfielder's deal at the Allianz Stadium, and while it is reported that he intends to stay at the club for the rest of the season, it is unclear whether he plans to extend his contract into the next. Rabiot has enjoyed improved form in the current Serie A campaign, having contributed to five goals in 12 matches.