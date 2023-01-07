With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea eye Olmo if Arsenal sign Mudryk

Chelsea have been linked with RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, according to the Daily Mail.

Spain international Olmo, 24, is believed to be a target should the Blues fail to beat Arsenal to the signature of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Olmo has also been linked with Manchester United.

Mudryk's future is still in the balance, and while Chelsea are hoping to beat the Gunners to his signature, they're making contingency plans in case he eventually heads to the Emirates Stadium or stays at Donetsk.

Chelsea have already signed several players this window, including David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile, and sources have told ESPN that they are also eyeing Marcus Thuram.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan are interested in France star Thuram, who has six months left on his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo could head to Chelsea as the Blues continue a winter signing splurge. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Dortmund forward Jayden Braaf could leave the German club on loan in order to get more game time, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old Dutch forward joined Dortmund from Manchester City in July 2022, and he boasts quick feet and electric pace. However, after picking up just seven appearances this season, both he and the club are keen for him to get more experience elsewhere, with a number of clubs interested in him.

- Crystal Palace and Everton are set to battle it out for striker Danny Ings, according to the Sun. Ings, 30, has been left out of Aston Villa's last three games by boss Unai Emery since the World Cup. Palace manager Patrick Vieira, who could see star striker Wilfried Zaha leave this month, would consider a loan move or a permanent deal, while Everton need help in the goals column in a bid to help them climb away from the bottom end of the Premier League.

- Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus is out of contract at the end of the season, and he's subsequently become the latest target for Saudi side Al Nassr, according to the Cristiano Ronaldo with more marquee names, and Reus, 33, is said to be considering his future. The Saudi side have also attempted to enter talks with Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Paris Saint-Germain's Sergio Ramos.

- Aston Villa will need to increase their offer for Alex Moreno if they are to land the defender from Real Betis in this transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo. Aston are keen to improve the left side of their defence and believe Moreno -- who was close to joining Nottingham Forest in August -- will provide the necessary upgrade in quality.

- Leeds United are battling Everton and Brentford to the signature of Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to Teamtalk. Leeds manager Jesse Marsch is looking for further reinforcements beyond the signing of defender Maximilian Wober from RB Leipzig. Swedish striker Gyokeres has scored 12 goals in 25 appearances this season, with Coventry placing a £18m transfer valuation on the 24-year-old. Leeds officials believe there is room for movement in that figure, and are prepared to spend nearer £14m.