With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where.

TOP STORY: Maguire staying put at Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has shut down any reports that Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will be moving to Aston Villa.

While speculation has run rife over the centre-back's future, Romano states that they have been denied by all parties involved and that there are no talks or negotiations ongoing. He also says that the current position remains very clear: Maguire will be staying at Old Trafford for now.

This update comes despite the 29-year-old having struggled for minutes since manager Erik ten Hag's arrival at the Red Devils.

So far this season, Maguire has managed just 13 appearances and 621 minutes across the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup this term. Just seven of those appearances have come in the league, with four of those being starts.

Maguire impressed at the heart of Gareth Southgate's defence as England reached the World Cup quarterfinal before being knocked out by France, but that doesn't seem to have convinced Ten Hag, who has preferred to play Luke Shaw at centre-back at times.

There might have been some encouragement when Maguire played the full 90 minutes in Man United's 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth last week, although he was then reduced to a seven-minute cameo in Friday's FA Cup win at Everton.

If the lack of game time continues then speculation around Maguire's future could too, but it seems as though the move to Villa won't be happening.

Despite reports linking him with a move to Aston Villa, Harry Maguire looks set to remain Manchester United this month. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer has asked club vice president Rainer Bonhof for approval to join Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. There is still a chance that Bayern could recall Alexander Nubel from his loan with AS Monaco, but they are still pushing to sign Sommer.

- After renewing Ismael Bennacer's contract, which will now last until 2027, AC Milan are focusing on extending Rafael Leao's deal, according to Tuttosport. The Rossoneri expects their latest offer to be the one that keeps the Portugal international with them beyond his current deal that expires in 2024 and discourage any potential suitors in the summer transfer window.

- Atalanta attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi is expected in Marseille on Monday ahead of a loan move to Les Olympiens with the option to make the move permanent, reports L'Equipe. The option is said to be worth €10 million and an added €3m in bonuses and would keep the Ukrainian with Marseille until 2026.

- Florian Plettenberg has suggested that a deal between Hoffenheim and Leeds United for the transfer of Georginio Rutter could be finalised by Wednesday. The Premier League outfit is pushing for the move and could be set to spend around €30m to €40m on the Frenchman. Rutter will not be training with Hoffenheim or take part in their upcoming friendly.

- Dango Ouattara and Terem Moffi have both impressed for Lorient this season, with Foot Mercato suggesting they are now drawing interest from the Premier League. Everton are said to have made a €20m offer for Ouattara with the two clubs in negotiations, while Southampton have offered over €10m for Moffi, who wants to leave but will not force an exit after Lorient turned down the offer as they want more for the striker.