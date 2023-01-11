With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Auba and Felix to swap clubs?

As Joao Felix's move to Chelsea gathers pace, Atletico Madrid are one of the LaLiga clubs looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Daily Mail.

As confirmed by ESPN sources, Felix has signed a new contract to stay with Atleti until 2027 and will now join the Blues on loan, pending a medical.

Aubameyang's future isn't quite so certain, as he hasn't started a match for Chelsea since November and was even a substituted substitute in the recent Premier League loss to Manchester City.

Felix's arrival will place yet another obstacle between the Gabon international and Graham Potter's starting lineup, which has resulted in Spanish clubs monitoring the situation.

While Atleti is credited as being one of the clubs interested in Aubameyang, any transfer involving the 33-year-old would not be directly linked to Felix arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Despite Aubameyang's poor form, it is believed that Chelsea wouldn't currently entertain offers for him due to a lack of depth up front -- especially after Armando Broja's injury. However, it remains to be seen whether the Blues bringing in Felix could change their stance.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Marcus Thuram is now free to speak to clubs ahead of a summer move due to his Borussia Monchengladbach contract expiring at the end of the season, and Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Barcelona are monitoring the forward. The Blaugrana are focusing on players in this sort of situation due to their financial state, and the club's scouting department have returned with positive reports about the France international.

- An unnamed Premier League club is aiming to sign Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, according to L'Equipe. There is said to have been a concrete request for the Frenchman, which could lead to a departure during the January transfer window.

- Strasbourg and Lens are close to reaching an agreement in principle for Adrien Thomasson to join Les Sang et Or, reports Foot Mercato. The 29-year-old has already accepted the move and is waiting for the two clubs to finalise the transfer's last details. It is believed that the deal could be completed during the week.

- Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma's representatives are currently holding talks with clubs across Europe ahead of a possible move, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Yellow Submarine are willing to listen to offers but are in no rush to let the Dutchman leave as he is a valued player, while more than one club is keen on signing him.

- Bayer Leverkusen are hoping to sign Club Brugge's Noah Mbamba as the Bundesliga club aims to strengthen in midfield, says Sky Sports Deutschland. The 18-year-old only has 25 professional appearances to his name but is considered a big talent and has a contract that is set to expire in the summer.