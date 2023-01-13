With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Clubs in Europe see chance to sign Cancelo

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo is attracting widespread interest from clubs around Europe since losing his place in the Manchester City line-up, reports The Telegraph.

According to the report, several top clubs are monitoring the situation surrounding the Portugal full-back while he's not being picked to play by Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

The 28-year-old defender has started just once since the World Cup and was taken off at half-time during the 3-0 win against Chelsea earlier in the week, and Guardiola has preferred Rico Lewis in Cancelo's position in recent weeks.

Cancelo only recently extended his contract at the Etihad until 2027, and the Spaniard recently admitted that he wants to spend many more years at Man City. However, that hasn't stopped several clubs enquiring about his availability in the summer.

Guardiola has hinted that some of his players' body language hasn't been right in training, which is why certain names haven't been picked in recent weeks.

Joao Cancelo has started just once for Manchester City since the World Cup break, and other clubs see an opening to sign the Portugal international. Visionhaus/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal is keen to get some more game time by moving away from Manchester United on loan in January, according to Sky Sports. The 19-year-old has been at the club since he was nine but has found first-team opportunities limited. The midfielder was brought on against Young Boys in the Champions League but has been an unused substitute 11 times this season. As a result, he feels he would benefit from getting more experience elsewhere. United boss Erik Ten Haag is reluctant to let the Iraq international go, however, as he doesn't want to risk being light on numbers in the middle.

- Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso is prioritising a midfielder and a wide player in January, with Nahitan Nandez and Facundo Pellistri believed to be on his radar on his radar, according to Marca. Gattuso has stated that a central midfielder is the top target, but says that he's only looking for someone with "minutes on their legs" and who is "ready to play." Gattuso believes his side must strengthen in January, and 27-year-old Nandez from Calgliari and 21-year-old Pellistri of Manchester United are the coach's primary targets.

- AC Milan are looking to keep midfielder Brahim Diaz beyond the end of his loan spell from Real Madrid and sign a permanent agreement in the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 23-year-old has been in strong form for the Rossoneri, scoring four times and adding two assists in 20 games this season. He is in line to make his 100th appearance for the club when they face Lecce on Saturday, and Milan will be hoping he can add many more to that number if they can succeed in their pursuit of a permanent arrangement.

- Benfica winger Alex Grimaldo continues to be one of the most sought-after left-backs in Europe, and Calciomercato report that Juventus are ready to play their hand in the pursuit of the 27-year-old. The Italian giants have been in contact with Spaniard's representatives, and they're hopeful of landing Grimaldo on a free transfer at the end of the season. Benfica, who have been hopeful to convince him to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light, may decide to recoup a fee for him in January if their talks continue to be unsuccessful.

- Arsenal appear to be getting closer to landing top target Mykhailo Mudryk after having submitted a new bid, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are still yet to make a breakthrough in their ongoing pursuit of the 22-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger, but the report says that the two parties are getting closer, and that talks are ongoing. Chelsea, who had threatened to hijack the deal, have made no official bid as things stand.