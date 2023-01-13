Transfer Talk: Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo on Newcastle, Tottenham radar

With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Roma's Zaniolo on Magpies, Spurs radar

Newcastle United could look to challenge Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, writes Calciomercato.

It is reported that Zaniolo's camp has had no recent talks with Roma over a new contract, with the 23-year-old midfielder's deal set to expire in the summer of 2024. That has seen clubs begin to keep tabs on his situation, after he was linked with a potential exit from the Stadio Olimpico in the summer.

North London is one of the places where he could end up amid interest from Spurs, but Eddie Howe has also identified the Italy international as a potential reinforcement, with the Magpies currently in third place in the Premier League.

Zaniolo has remained a key player in Jose Mourinho's side this season, having made 17 appearances across all competitions, but the Serie A side could soon need to make a decision if uncertainty begins to surround his future in Italy's capital.

Nicolo Zaniolo could make the switch to the Premier League. Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

Paper gossip

- Manchester City are set to loan forward Kayky to Bahia ahead of the start of the Brazilian league season, according to BBC Manchester journalist Mike Minay. The 19-year-old will be recalled from Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira, where he was for the first part of the campaign. Kayky signed with City from Fluminense in 2020.

- Barcelona are set to look for a short-term replacement at striker, according to Marca. Amid reports that Memphis Depay is on his way out of the Camp Nou, it looks as though manager Xavi Hernandez is assessing the market, but options could be limited with the Blaugrana looking to find a solution for €2.4 million. It is understood that they will focus on finding a suitable forward on a six-month loan deal.

- Premier League sides are interested in acquiring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, reports the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old Liverpool midfielder is into the final six months of his contract at Anfield, and it is understood that he could leave this month despite making five appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side since domestic football resumed after the World Cup.

- Tiemoue Bakayoko could be set to leave AC Milan, writes Tuttosport. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder is yet to make an appearance for Stefano Pioli's side this season, with the Rossoneri prepared to move him on as they continue to make a number of key decisions in midfield. They are also understood to be looking to part ways with Yacine Adli.

- Michy Batshuayi is also attracting suitors from the Premier League, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 29-year-old Belgium international, who last starred in England's top flight for Crystal Palace, has enjoyed success since moving to Fenerbahce, having scored 11 goals in 17 games for the Turkish side.

- Sampdoria are keen on signing Austria international defender Aleksandar Dragovic, understands Fabrizio Romano. Discussions are ongoing with his representatives over the possibility of a loan deal for the 31-year-old, who currently plays for Red Star Belgrade. He has helped them in an impressive Serbian league run that has seen them win 17 and draw twice this season.