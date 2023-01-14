Transfer Talk: Memphis Depay to exit Barcelona amid Atletico Madrid interest

With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Memphis nears Barcelona exit

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay is set to leave Barcelona in January and is open to a move to Atletico Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

While no decision nor agreement has been finalised, Depay's time at Camp Nou looks to be drawing to an end. In total, he has made 42 appearances for Barcelona and scored 14 goals since joining in 2021.

An earlier report by Mundo Deportivo on Saturday stated that Atletico had approached Barcelona for Depay as part of an exchange deal following the departures of Joao Felix (Chelsea) and Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Atletico are also offering Thomas Lemar in the deal, with the 27-year-old midfielder's contract expiring at the end of the season.

However, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly prefers Yannick Carrasco for the rest of the season, but Los Colchoneros are not eager to include the 29-year-old midfielder in the deal with their rivals. The Belgium international is out of contract in 2024, so the Catalan side would be expected to pay the Madrid club a transfer fee.

Sources told ESPN earlier this week that Spain international striker Borja Iglesias was also on Atletico Madrid's radar but Real Betis are demanding a big fee, which has forced coach Diego Simeone to look elsewhere.

Memphis Depay remains of interest to Atletico Madrid as he nears a Barcelona exit. Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- United States midfielder Yunus Musah will stay at Valencia for the rest of the season despite interest from top European sides, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old is reportedly a target for Chelsea and Arsenal, as well as Serie A side Internazionale. The USMNT star is understood to be set to depart the LaLiga side this summer instead.

- Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma has flown to London to pursue a January move to the Premier League, reports the Athletic. The LaLiga side have reportedly given the 25-year-old the permission to depart on a loan spell, and an option or obligation to buy can be included as part of a deal. The Netherlands international, in contract until 2026, has reported interest from several teams across Europe.

- Inter Milan are eyeing move for Lecce's Federico Baschirotto as they search for a central defender this January transfer window, reports Calciomercato. The 26-year-old defender has two goals in 18 Serie A appearances so far this season, and he was recently called up by Roberto Mancini to train with the Italy national team.

- LAFC have rejected an offer for Cristian Arango from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, according to MLSSoccer.com's Tom Bogert. The bid for the 27-year-old was understood to be around $3 million. The MLS side are asking for upwards of $6.5m for the striker, who registered 18 goals and four assists in the 2022 season. The Colombia international reportedly wants to extend his current deal and stay in Los Angeles.

- Josef Martínez is set for a move to Inter Miami CF, as per César Luis Merlo. It is reported that the 29-year-old will sign for the Major League Soccer side on a one-year deal with the option to extend for another. The Venezuela international, who scored 98 goals across 134 games for Atlanta United FC , has already completed his medicals. The 2019 MLS MVP, who led Atlanta to the MLS Cup title that same year, is said to have rejected several other offers before accepting a move to Phil Neville's side.