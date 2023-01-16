With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Al Nassr keep trying to sign stars to join Ronaldo, but Benzema re-signs with Madrid

Karim Benzema has agreed to a new Real Madrid contract despite a push from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, as has been reported by Foot Mercato.

Al Nassr have already signed Cristiano Ronaldo and are seemingly looking to make more ambitious moves in the transfer market, having recently been linked to offers for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Sergio Ramos, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and Benzema's Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

However, it appears that any attempts to sign Benzema will be futile. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has grown very attached to Real Madrid since initially joining them from Olympique Lyonnais in 2009, and he reportedly aims to end his career with the current LaLiga and Champions League holders.

With this in mind, the 35-year-old is set to extend his contract for an extra year to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2024. Foot Mercato reports that terms have already been agreed upon and that the news should be formalised very soon.

Benzema has played 15 times for Real Madrid this season despite injuries -- notably pulling out of France's squad for the World Cup -- scoring 10 goals and adding an assist.

Benzema scored on Sunday in what turned out to be humiliation for Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa at the hands of Barcelona and 18-year-old sensation Gavi, who notched a goal and two assists in the Clasico.

Karim Benzema is the latest top player in Europe to attract an offer from Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but the French striker isn't interested. Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Rafael Leao wants to stay with AC Milan and contract negotiations are scheduled to make that happen after I Rossoneri face Internazionale in the Supercoppa Italiana, according to Calciomercato. There is hope that the upcoming meeting could be a decisive one, with Milan having offered the Portugal international a salary of €7 million including bonuses, which would last until 2027.

- AC Milan want to permanently sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid when his Rossoneri loan ends, but want to do it for under the €22m previously agreed, as reported by Calciomercato. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti would like to have the attacking midfielder available for Los Blancos at the beginning of next season, while AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini is hoping to negotiate a new deal.

- West Ham United have made an offer of €30m plus bonuses for Lorient striker Terem Moffi, according to Foot Mercato, who add that the Nigerian already has an agreement with OGC Nice. Moffi would prefer to stay in Ligue 1, but Lorient haven't yet agreed on a deal with Nice and want him to move to England, where Southampton have also shown an interest.

- Leeds United will make a decision on whether or not to sign Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi after already investing in Georginio Rutter, according to Fabrizio Romano. A deal is not yet out of the question, although other clubs are making their move with Napoli having already offered €15m for the Morocco international.

- While Alex Sandro is in the final year of his Juventus contract and has been heavily linked with a move away as a free agent, Tuttosport are reporting that the Brazilian has a clause in his contract that means he will automatically have another year if he makes 40 appearances this season. The defender has played 19 times so far this term.

- Torino could be set to sign both Ivan Ilic and Isak Hien from Hellas Verona, according to Sky Sports Italia. Ilic is already close to making the move while Hien would only join in the summer if a transfer is to take place.