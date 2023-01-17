Transfer Talk: Newcastle looking to sign Gallagher, Ziyech, Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea

With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Newcastle plan raid for Chelsea trio

Newcastle United are considering a triple swoop for Chelsea stars Conor Gallagher, Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to the Telegraph.

Newcastle are keen to bolster their midfield options this January, even more so after star man Bruno Guimaraes picked up an injury that could rule him out for the next couple of weeks. Gallagher, 22, is believed to be the Magpies' main target.

All three Blues players have found regular minutes difficult to come by this season under Graham Potter, and that situation seems unlikely to change following recent arrivals at the west London club.

Chelsea have so far added Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Joao Felix (loan) to their attacking options this month.

Of the three players on Newcastle's wanted list, Chelsea seem most willing to part with Ziyech, 29, probably because they have to lose two non-homegrown players from their UEFA Champions League squad. However, they're concerned about letting Gallagher and Loftus-Cheek (26) leave with so many injuries to other midfielders at the club.

Newcastle are also reportedly considering moves for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Wolverhampton Wanderers lynchpin Ruben Neves.

Conor Gallagher is believed to be the Magpies' main target. Robin Jones/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Memphis Depay's lawyer has responded to rumours that there have been negotiations between the Dutchman and Internazionale, according to Fabrizio Romano. Sebastien Ledure, Depay's representative, denied that any discussions had taken place between Barca and the Italians, and that "It's not a possibility we are discussing." Instead, Atletico Madrid remain favourites to land the 28-year-old in January.

- Pablo Sarabia is set to be revealed as a Wolves player this week, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Sporting CP from Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored 21 goals in 45 games. Such form was rewarded with more playing time in the French capital, and he has played 18 games in all competitions for the Parisians. Wolves are expected to pay €5 million up front for the 30-year-old in a two-and-a-half-year deal.

- Newcastle United are looking to pip Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus to the signing of right-back Malo Gusto, according to Footmercato. The 19-year-old defender was sensational for Lyon last season and is considered one of the most promising right-sided full-backs in Europe. Newcastle are said to be ready to make a proposal to both the club and player about a move at the end of the season. Lyon are unlikely to do a deal for Gusto in January, but with just one year remaining on his current deal from the summer, it's likely that a bid of €30m would be enough for the French side part with their rising star.

- Ivan Fresneda's representatives have been in England talking to both Newcastle and Arsenal, according to Sky Sports. Real Valladolid are reluctant to part with their promising right-back, but are prepared to let him go if either club makes the right offer. Newcastle have been watching the 17-year-old this season, while Arsenal have expressed an interest in Fresneda, the youngest player to feature in LaLiga in 2022-23. His pace has been a valuable asset, and his performances have seen a growing number of clubs monitor his progress.

- After missing out on Mudryk to Chelsea, Arsenal are now turning their attentions to Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Moussa Diaby, according to Transfermarkt's Manuel Veth. The 23-year-old has scored six times and added three assists for Leverkusen this season, and the former PSG star has also been linked with Newcastle. He is contracted to the German side until 2025, who are believed to value him at around £100m. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is still keen to strengthen his attacking options despite missing out on long-term target Mudryk, and Diaby could fit the bill.