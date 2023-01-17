With the January transfer window now open around Europe, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona eye Gundogan in the summer

Barcelona are plotting a move for Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan this summer on a free transfer, according to the Telegraph.

The report states that the Spanish giants are looking at midfield reinforcements for next season, with players with expiring contracts a particular interest. N'Golo Kante is one of these players who have been looked at, but with the Frenchman reported to be close to signing a new deal at Chelsea, attention has turned to Gundogan.

Gundogan's deal at City is set to expire in June, which would leave him available to speak to clubs regarding a pre-contract deal ahead of next season. The Germany international was Pep Guardiola's first signing at the Etihad in 2016, which has seen the 32-year-old win the Premier League four times in his six seasons at the club.

While City could offer Gundogan a new deal, younger talents such as Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are reportedly available in the summer. The club may feel that it is best if Gundogan is allowed to leave on a free, upon the expiration of his contract. However, Gundogan is the current captain at City, showcasing how highly rated he is at the club.

With Barcelona's recent financial woes, Gundogan would represent a good value transfer. The midfielder has been a reliable performer over the years, and with his pedigree, could help mentor youngsters such as Pedri and Gavi.

Ilkay Gundogan is on Barcelona's radar as a summer signing. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Dortmund have had their bid for Jakub Kiwior turned down by Serie A club Spezia, according to Foot Mercato. The report states that a bid worth €22 million was rejected by the Italian side, who are eager to hold on to Kiwior. The 22-year-old right-back has impressed this season and has attracted attention from across Europe, but with Dortmund and other clubs lurking, they could have their arm forced in the window.

- Nacho Fernandez is attracting interest from AC Milan and Juventus as he nears expiration of his current deal at Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo. The defender sees his deal with Los Blancos expire in June 2023, and with the report stating that Juventus and AC Milan are interested in the 32-year-old, they may be tempted with the chance to sign Nacho on a free in the summer.

- Christian Ramirez has reportedly signed for the Columbus Crew, according to MLSSoccer.com's Tom Bogert. Ramirez has impressed in Scotland with Aberdeen, netting 15 goals in all competitions this season, but looks set to return to Major League Soccer, having previously had spells at Minnesota United, LAFC and the Houston Dynamo. The 31-year-old has struggled for game-time under Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, and has been keen on a move away from the Scottish club.

- Southampton are working on an agreement to sign Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson, according to The Athletic. The report states that Villarreal after looking for €20m to let him depart, and that the Saints are closing in on this figure. It is also believed that Southampton are making progress regarding personal terms with Jackson, as they look to bolster their forward options this winter.

- Lyon have made a late attempt to hijack Wolverhampton Wanderers ' move for Joao Gomes, according to The Athletic. The report states that Wolves understood that terms had been agreed last week, but Lyon's bid has now prompted a delay at Flamengo. However, it is believed that the player wants to sign for Wolves, who remain hopeful of securing the signature of the 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder.