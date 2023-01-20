As contract talks between Mason Mount and Chelsea continue to crawl along, Liverpool are lining up a shock move for the England international this summer. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

With the January transfer window now open around Europe, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool ready to pounce for Mount

Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the contract situation of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to the Guardian. The 24-year-old England international will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, and Jurgen Klopp's side are preparing to act if he fails to agree to new terms at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have no intention of parting ways with their academy graduate, who has maintained his place as a key player in the squad despite a recent dip in form. With Mount among the lowest earners at the club, though, he wants Chelsea to prove that they value him.

Juventus have also been linked with interest in his services, although the presence of a Premier League rival looking to complete a swoop for his signature means the west London club must now move quickly to get a new contract over the line.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are preparing a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, reports the Mail. Manager Erik ten Hag is said to be prioritising a move for a centre-forward, and with the 29-year-old England captain set to enter the final year of his contract in the summer, the Red Devils hierarchy believe that he would be willing to make the switch to Old Trafford.

- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is lining up a loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, reports the Evening Standard. The 20-year-old France international is averaging just 40 minutes per appearance across his 26 games played so far this season, and the Gunners are hopeful that his lack of minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu could give them an advantage in persuading the LaLiga champions to part ways with him.

- AS Roma have identified Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi as a potential replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo, writes Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian capital club are assessing the market for options amid uncertainty over Zaniolo's future, and it looks as though 23-year-old Italy international Frattesi remains their priority, although a transfer fee in the region of €30 million would be required to sign him.

- Arsenal and Newcastle United remain interested in Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old Spain youth international's representatives will return to England next week to discuss a potential move, although whether the Gunners make an approach could depend on if they are able to offload Cedric Soares, who has been linked with Fulham.

- Lyon right-back Malo Gusto is on the radar of Chelsea, according to L'Equipe. The Premier League side are looking to further bolster their defence and find additional cover for Reece James before the end of the transfer window, and the latest suggests they could step up their approach for the 19-year-old France youth international after informing the historic French club of their interest in his signature.