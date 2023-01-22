With the January transfer window now open around Europe, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bellingham to turn down new BVB deal

Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been boosted in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, after it was announced that the 19-year-old midfielder is preparing to turn down a double-your-money offer from Borussia Dortmund.

That's according to the Sun, which reports that the England international is set to sit down with Dortmund bosses this week to deliver the news that he wants to leave the club he joined from Birmingham City.

Dortmund have been prepared to make Bellingham their highest-paid player by offering him £180,000 a week, which is double his existing salary, but it looks as though he wants to test himself at a higher level.

Bellingham is now expected to kick-start a rush for his signature, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid all long-term admirers.

Interested parties will have to pay 75% of his transfer fee in advance, which is expected to be in excess of £100 million. Birmingham City also are due a percentage of whatever fee is agreed.

Dortmund have made no secret of the fact that while they want to keep Bellingham, they're prepared to let him leave as long as he gives them time to find a replacement -- and that time looks to be coming very soon.

- Germany international Marco Reus is still yet to decide his future, but Sky Sports Germany's Sven Westerschulze is one of several journalists linking the 33-year-old with a move to RB Leipzig in the summer. The Dortmund midfielder's contract runs out at the end of the season, and after his agent was spotted at the Red Bull Arena for Leipzig's 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich earlier this week, the German media have quickly been putting two and two together. The only other tangible interest in Reus so far has come from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr and Manchester United.

- Barcelona are expecting to sign Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid ahead of next season, according to Sport. Barca boss Xavi Hernandez believes the winger perfectly suits the club's style, and the economic side of the deal is believed to have been sanctioned by the board. Carrasco had been keen to try to get a loan move pushed through for January with an obligatory purchase option, but Barca and Atletico are believed to have already come to an arrangement that sees the 29-year-old join in the summer.

- Chelsea's January transfer dealings are set to continue, and with Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie on their list of targets, Sport has linked the Blues with a swap deal involving winger Hakim Ziyech. Morocco winger Ziyech is one of several names being considered by Xavi as he looks to replace Memphis Depay, who has joined Atletico Madrid, and so a swap deal could suit all parties.

- Nicolo Zaniolo was left out of AS Roma's squad to face Spezia this weekend, and Footmercato believes he has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder appears to have played his last game in the Italian capital, and though PSG appear to lead the race for his signature, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund are all monitoring the situation. Sky Sports Italy had previously revealed that Roma were prepared to let their talisman go for a fee of between €30 million to €40 million, but now it appears the Italians would be prepared to accept a loan deal with a purchase obligation.

- Sport says Barcelona have been working hard to re-sign players, including Gavi and Inaki Pena, and though the salary limit has been proving problematic, the Spaniards are now prioritising the long-term future of Ronald Araujo. Like Gavi, the 23-year-old had already accepted a new deal by the Blaugrana, rejecting more superior financial offers elsewhere to do so, but Barca are yet to register the new and improved contract. This situation has not gone unnoticed, and with Araujo's old deal set to expire in June, a number of European clubs are on alert. Barca are confident they can meet the terms of the new contract by the end of January and that the centre-back will stay beyond June.