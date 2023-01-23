With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Tottenham want Zaniolo but Roma's Mourinho playing hardball

Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer to Roma for the loan signing of attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, but so far Giallorossi manager Jose Mourinho has rejected any advances from his former club.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, which says that whilst Spurs are looking to boost their attacking options with a short-term move for the 23-year-old -- with a further option for a permanent deal -- Roma are keen for something more permanent straightaway.

The Italian side are looking for a fee of €35-40 million while Zaniolo, who has been frozen out at Roma, is keen on the move and has asked to leave.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is desperate for new faces to help turn around Tottenham's faltering form in the Premier League as they go into the second half of the season. He has been unlucky in missing several players through injury, while it's also believed that the club lost out to rivals Arsenal for the signature of Leandro Trossard.

However, Mourinho is playing hardball and says he's not sure if "it's gonna happen" when quizzed on whether or not Zaniolo will move to north London.

Zaniolo has scored 24 goals and added 18 assists in 128 appearances for Roma. AC Milan are reportedly also interested in him.

Nicolo Zaniolo, left, has caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur, but Roma manager Jose Mourinho, right, reportedly isn't sure about letting his attacking midfielder go. Ettore Ferrari/EPA

- Arsenal are keen to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but the 23-year-old has turned down a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER. Zubimendi last year agreed a new deal to stay in San Sebastian, but the Gunners are ready to pay the player's €60m release clause. However, the player is committed to staying in Spain, and so for now it looks as though he won't become the Gunners' third signing of the transfer window, after Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

- Manchester United are interested in signing Brazilian forward Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport. Roque, just 17, has impressed both for club and country, most recently scoring a brace during Brazil's 3-0 Sudamericano 20 victory against Peru last week. The Brazilian wunderkind has a €60m release clause, and United are looking to move quickly in an effort to fend off interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

-The Sun is reporting that Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is in talks with AS Roma, while the Daily Mail believes that Everton are also interested in the 29-year-old Moroccan. Ziyech has raised his profile following his appearances at the World Cup and again for the Blues since his return. According to the Sun, Ziyech is in talks with Jose Mourinho about a move to the Italian capital. However, beleaguered Everton are looking to him to provide the spark they need to stay in the Premier League. Either way, it looks as though Ziyech could become the first player negatively impacted by Chelsea's recent spate of incoming transfers.

- Marseille are closing in on the signing of talented Serbian defensive midfielder Ivan Ilic from Verona, according to L'Equipe. The 21-year-old has been a target for both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion, among others, but it looks as though Marseille have agreed personal terms, with the final formalities set to be agreed this week. The deal is believed to be until 2028 with an initial fee of €15m going to the Italian side, followed by €2-3m in add-ons. Marseille have been trying to strengthen their midfield as they look to ensure a Champions League spot next season, and the signing of Ilic will go some way to making up for missing out on other targets Leandro Trossard and Ruslan Malinovskyi.

- Barcelona are the latest club to join the race for talented Israeli midfielder Oscar Gluh, according to Sport. The Catalan club have been watching the 18-year-old in action for Maccabi Tel Aviv, Barca sporting advisor Jordi Cruyff's former club, and it's the Dutchman who's recommending Barca sign the talented youngster. Gluh rose to prominence during the U-19 European Championship in Slovakia last year, the midfielder impressing as Israel finished runners-up to England. Borussia Dortmund and Monaco are also tracking the rising star, but Barca are hoping their healthy relationship with Maccabi can help them finalise a deal ahead of next season.