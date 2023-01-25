Kay Murray and Luis Miguel Echegaray praise Mykhailo Mudryk's performance after he came off the bench to make his Chelsea debut vs. Liverpool. (1:25)

With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Will Chelsea or Liverpool land Nunes?

Chelsea are set to rival Liverpool in their efforts to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes, as has been reported by The Telegraph.

Wolves may have endured their struggles this season, currently sitting 17th in the Premier League table, but Nunes has impressed since his summer move from Sporting CP.

Liverpool have long been linked with players to improve their midfield, with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham the main player in mind, but it appears those displays mean Jurgen Klopp also wants Nunes at Anfield.

The Reds will face competition from the Blues, although any club that does sign the Portugal international is expected to have to pay at least £55 million for his transfer.

West Ham United's Declan Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo are also being looked at by Chelsea as they aim to strengthen their midfield.

This comes with N'Golo Kante having struggled with injury and currently having a contract that expires at the end of the season, while Jorginho is expected to leave when his deal runs out in the summer.

The London club have spent big this window to strengthen their squad, leaving midfield as the area they are looking to make additions to over the next two windows.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has ruled out the idea of Nunes leaving this January.

Matheus Nunes is on both Chelsea and Liverpool's radar. Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Atletico Madrid are keeping an eye on Ferran Torres' situation at Barcelona and could move to sign the Spaniard if he isn't part of the Blaugrana's plans in the summer, as reported by Diario Sport. Barca are determined to sign Yannick Carrasco, which could work in Atleti's favour as long as the financial conditions are met.

- Juventus and United States midfielder Weston McKennie has accepted Leeds United's contract proposal, with personal terms not expected to be an issue, according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that it is now down to the clubs to strike a deal. They are discussing the conditions of a possible transfer as they look at how to proceed with new rounds of talks.

- Having signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal, Tottenham Hotspur are now getting close to bringing in Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro, as reported by the Guardian. Negotiations have been back and forth with Sporting wanting the Spaniard's €45m clause to be met, while Spurs are offering to lower the percentage they get from any future move involving Marcus Edwards (an ex-Tottenham academy player) in return for reducing Porro's fee.

- Brighton have had an offer of €16m plus €4m in add-ons for Mykola Matviyenko rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Ukrainian side wants €30m for the defender's transfer, and have already shown that they can hold out for big money when Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea earlier this month for €70m.

- USMNT centre-back John Brooks has passed the first part of his medical ahead of a move to TSG Hoffenheim, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that he could even be ready to face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Plettenberg also states that Brooks' contract at Benfica is being terminated.

- USMNT goalkeeper Sean Johnson is nearing a deal to sign with Toronto FC, according to MLSSoccer.com's Tom Bogert. Johnson will join Toronto after five seasons at NYCFC, with whom he captained to a MLS Cup title in 2021. Johnson, 33, was part the Gregg Berhalter's squad at the 2022 World Cup.