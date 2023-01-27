Transfer Talk: Barcelona, AC Milan eye Manchester City's Joao Cancelo

With the January transfer window now open around Europe, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona, AC Milan eye Man City's Cancelo

Barcelona is monitoring the situation of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo as the LaLiga leaders aim to strengthen at right-back, as has been reported by Diario Sport.

Cancelo has struggled for Pep Guardiola's side since returning from the World Cup, but Barca see the Portugal international as a top option at right-back even with City likely demanding a transfer of at least €70m.

The Blaugrana are also looking at various right-backs for the summer, with Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard and Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier among them.

Regardless of what happens, any move for Cancelo will likely depend on whether Barcelona can transfer United States star Sergino Dest, who is on loan at AC Milan. The Serie A side is unlikely to permanently sign Dest at the season's end, and has also expressed interest in Cancelo.

The Catalan giants have held a long-term interest in the 28-year-old Cancelo, having come close to signing him from Valencia in 2018. He came close again while at Juventus before being sent to Manchester City in a 2018 transfer that saw right-back Danilo head the other direction.

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo has suitors at Barcelona and AC Milan. Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain could make a last-minute move to sign Internazionale centre-back Milan Skriniar in the January transfer window, as reported by L'Equipe. PSG have long been linked with Skriniar, with it seeming like the Slovakia star could join them when his contract at Inter expires at the end of the season. However, PSG are still studying a way to sign him before the Tuesday deadline -- even if it would be a complex deal to complete.

- PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas is keen to join Nottingham Forest, reports Le10Sport. The Premier League side are said to have pushed the hardest for the Costa Rica international, although the club and player need to reach an agreement on finances, as Forest can't afford to match his current wage. Among the clubs interested in Navas is Al Nassr, where he would be reunited with his ex-Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

- Sky Sports contributor Kaveh Solhekol has suggested that Manchester United could look to permanently sign Wout Weghorst in the summer, as they are pleased with how the Dutchman has settled on and off the pitch since joining on loan from Burnley. This comes even though the Red Devils are still looking to sign another striker.

- Fiorentina are pushing the hardest to sign Josip Brekalo from VfL Wolfsburg despite facing competition from Napoli and Udinese, reports Sky Sports Italia. The Florence side were one of the first clubs to show an interest in the 24-year-old Croatia midfielder and are hoping to use that advantage to reach an agreement.

- Torino are confident about hijacking Marseille's move for Hellas Verona midfielder Ivan Ilic, reports Fabrizio Romano, despite Les Olympiens having an initial agreement. Ilic could change his mind and would join Torino immediately, not in the summer as Marseille agreed with Verona.