With the January transfer window now open around Europe, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dumfries eyed by Bayern, Chelsea, Man Utd

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Internazionale wing-back Denzel Dumfries with a possible summer move to any of those three sides, according to Calciomercato.

It is expected that this could be Netherlands international's last season with Inter Milan as his representative Rafaela Pimenta looks to secure an offer of €50 million plus bonuses for him being transferred away from the Nerazzurri.

The aforementioned trio have often been linked with Dumfries in the past, which was also the case after the 26-year-old impressed for the Dutch during the World Cup.

Should Dumfries leave the San Siro, among the candidates to replace him in Simone Inzaghi's side is Club Brugge's Tajon Buchanan. Like Dumfries, Buchanan impressed at the World Cup despite Canada exiting the group stage in Qatar without securing any points. Buchanan, 23, joined Brugge in 2021 from the New England Revolution and reportedly has a €15m transfer valuation.

Denzel Dumfries has been scouted by the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Manchester United. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona already feel that they will lose out on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, reports Diario Sport, who add that the Spain international could join Arsenal in the summer if the Gunners pay his €60m clause. Zubimendi is in no rush to leave La Real but would be keen to work with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

- Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract that would keep him with the Gunners until 2027, as has been reported by The Athletic. The Brazilian's current deal expired at the end of next season but did have a two-year option, with the draft of the new one now being finalised.

- Nicolo Zaniolo will remain with AS Roma unless there is a big twist in negotiations with AFC Bournemouth, reports Calciomercato. Zaniolo had demanded a yearly salary of €7m, as well as a release clause of €25m if the Cherries get relegated. An official response by Roma is expected Saturday, while West Ham United have also been mentioned but are yet to make an offer.

- Bayern Munich are not giving up on signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, reports Florian Plettenberg, although he adds that there is growing pessimism within the Bundesliga side about their chances of pulling off a deal. This comes with Spurs being increasingly optimistic that the England captain will sign a contract past 2024.

- In a rather dramatic statement to Fabrizio Romano, the agent of Roma defender Chris Smalling said the future of his client "is something that is being played out in the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma." James Featherstone, who represents Smalling, added that they continue to be in talks with the Serie A side over a new deal.