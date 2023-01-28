Transfer Talk: Barcelona nearing move for Wolves' Ruben Neves

With the January transfer window now open around Europe, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona nears move for Ruben Neves

Barcelona are closer to making a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, according to Sport.

The La Liga side have been continuing to assess the market for potential successors for Sergio Busquets, and after failing in their pursuit of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, it looks as though they are now set to prioritise the Wolves player, with belief that a deal is more feasible.

The 25-year-old has been on their radar since last summer, and there is optimism from the Camp Nou hierarchy that they would be able to agree to a deal for him, particularly after the Premier League side finalises the transfer of Joao Gomes from Flamengo for €18.7 million.

Neves has made 19 appearances in the Premier League this season, but he is set to enter the final year of his contract at Molineux in the summer.

Ruben Neves remains firmly on the radar of Barcelona. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Dusan Vlahovic could be offloaded by Juventus, reports Calciomercato. It is reported that the Bianconeri will make their decision following the outcome of ongoing proceedings regarding false accounting, with hopes of securing a fee in the region of €90m for his services. Should they part ways with the 23-year-old, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has identified Atalanta's Ademola Lookman as a potential replacement.

- Negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and Nottingham Forest are ongoing over a potential move for Keylor Navas, writes Foot Mercato. The Premier League side have proposed a loan deal for the 36-year-old goalkeeper, though discussions are now focused on how much of his €9m-per-season salary they will be obliged to contribute to. Navas has made just two appearances this season for PSG, amid a difficult battle to earn first team minutes with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

- The race for Saul Niguez is heating up, with Sevilla keen to land him, according to Relevo. Valencia have been in talks with the 28-year-old midfielder of late, but with a deal yet to be complete, it is reported that Jorge Sampaoli's side have made an enquiry to see whether a move could be possible. Saul has made 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

- Internazionale have dismissed an offer from PSG for Milan Skriniar, writes Gianluca Di Marzio. The 27-year-old centre-back has been a priority option since last summer for the Ligue 1 side, and despite his willingness to make the switch to the Parc des Princes as a free agent at the end of the season, the latest indicates that they are keen to get the move over the line this month.