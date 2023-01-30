Pedri nets the goal to put Barcelona on the board first in the 61st minute. (0:35)

With the January transfer window now open around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona enquire about Joao Felix's plans after Chelsea

Barcelona are keeping an eye on Joao Felix's situation ahead of the summer with the Portugal international currently on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid, according to Diario Sport.

Barca and Atleti have a good working relationship following various transfers in recent years, including Memphis Depay's recent move to Madrid, and now, the two sides are in touch about Felix. There are no deals on the table at the moment, but Barca have reportedly enquired about the Colchoneros' plans for the forward in case a move could become a possibility.

Felix has faced a lack of trust from Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, which was a contributing factor in the 23-year-old's loan to Chelsea, but he is still considered a talented player with a high ceiling.

Despite the sending off on his Blues debut, there is the knowledge that Felix will at least be able to get game time in London. Once the loan spell is over, it is expected that Felix will force his way out of Atleti again if Simeone is still there after the manager had left his future open.

Felix's agent, Jorge Mendes, could look to construct a deal that would allow Barca to sign the Portuguese, especially as the Blaugrana is one of his favourite options.

Barcelona also asked about Felix when Antoine Griezmann joined Atleti, and it is believed that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez could use him out wide in a front three alongside Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele.

Joao Felix only recently joined Chelsea on loan, but Barcelona are looking ahead and keeping the Portuguese forward on their radar. Visionhaus/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Speaking of Atletico Madrid, the LaLiga giants have increased their offer for Marseille wing-back Jonathan Clauss, reports L'Equipe, with Atleti looking for a loan with the option to make the move permanent. Their original offer for the option had been €9 million, which has now been changed to €12 million.

- Sporting CP are close to agreeing a deal to sign Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin on loan until the end of the season, reports The Athletic. This comes after Brighton & Hove Albion refused to let Tariq Lamptey leave on loan with Sporting unable to afford a permanent move. This would see Bellerin act as a replacement for his compatriot Pedro Porro, who Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign before the deadline.

- Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Atletico Madrid centre-back Felipe, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that discussions are ongoing. If Felipe does leave Atleti, they could look to bring in Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester City now, despite having already agreed to sign the Turkey international as a free agent when his Foxes contract ends in the summer.

- Sevilla are in advanced talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil on loan, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that there will be no option to make the move a permanent one. Negotiations are progressing, with the side from LaLiga feeling confident that they can complete the deal in the final hours of the transfer window.

- Nottingham Forest are on the verge of signing Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, according to The Telegraph. The former England international has only made three Premier League appearances this term, partly due to a calf injury, and has informed manager Eddie Howe that he wants a new challenge.