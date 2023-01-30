Gab Marcotti is unimpressed with how Chelsea have gone about trying to sign Benfica's Enzo Fernandez. (1:36)

With the January transfer window closing soon around Europe there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal make a move for Chelsea's Jorginho ahead of transfer deadline

Arsenal are exploring a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho ahead of the January transfer window closing, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners are currently light on cover behind first-choice holding midfielder Thomas Partey with Mohamed Elneny unavailable due to injury and, as a result, they have shown interest in Italy international Jorginho.

While it is believed that other names are also being discussed at the Emirates, Arsenal are aware that time and options are now running out, and they may need to jump at a chance for Jorginho. Any move Arsenal make for Jorginho could depend on whether the Blues sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, which ESPN has reported to be in negotiations.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: The 2022-23 Premier League All-Star team

If Fernandez does complete his proposed move to Stamford Bridge, it would push Jorginho further down the pecking order for Chelsea manager Graham Potter, making a move all the more enticing. On top of that, 31-year-old Jorginho's contract is set to end in the summer, meaning he could depart as a free agent.

Arsenal reportedly feel that bringing Jorginho in would add significant experience as the Premier League leaders try to push on for the title since Jorginho has won the Champions League and Europa League with Chelsea, as well as the European Championship with Italy.

Jorginho has made 25 appearances for Chelsea across the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season, recording three goals.

Jorginho could bring helpful experience to Arsenal, but a move may hinge on whether Jorginho faces new competition at Chelsea in the form of Enzo Fernandez. Chris Lee/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP have reached an agreement for Pedro Porro after a long meeting, with terms of €45 million having now been agreed, Fabrizio Romano reports. Porro will reportedly travel to London on Tuesday, as it was always his wish to make the Spurs move. In addition, Spurs' outgoing right-back Djed Spence has landed in France for a medical before signing for Stade Rennais on loan, per Romano.

- Manchester United have rejected Arsenal's world record offer to sign England international Alessia Russo, as reported by Sky Sports. United are unwilling to let her leave so close to the WSL transfer deadline despite having been in contract talks with the striker for months but making little progress.

- Leeds United are making a late attempt to sign Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo on loan with a guaranteed option to make the move permanent after a certain amount of appearances, reports Calciomercato, who add that the Premier League side tested the waters during negotiations for Diego Llorente. However, Roma are saying the deal must include a guaranteed obligation for the permanent transfer if it is to be completed. Leeds made headlines on Monday by bringing in American midfielder Weston McKennie.

- Union Berlin have completed a deal to sign Sevilla attacking midfielder Isco, as reported by Florian Plettenberg. A medical will be completed tomorrow with the Spaniard set to sign a contract that will last until 2024 and include the option for another year.

- Sassuolo are set to sign Nedim Bajrami from Empoli for €6m, while Hamed Traore will be going out to AFC Bournemouth for €30m including bonuses, reports Sky Sports Italia. Empoli are aiming to replace Bajrami with Emanuel Vignato from Bologna.

- Marseille have opened talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun, according to Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations are now ongoing regarding the Iran international, who is one of two or three options being explored as Les Olympiens aim to bring in a new striker on Deadline Day.