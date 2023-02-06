The January transfer window may have just closed around Europe, but there's plenty of gossip swirling around as clubs prepare to make moves in the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City interested in USMNT star Antonee Robinson

Fulham are asking for £35 million for U.S. men's national team star Antonee Robinson amid interest from Manchester City, according to the Sun.

Following Joao Cancelo's surprising exit, Manchester City enquired about the 25-year-old American on the January transfer window deadline day, the report says. However, City have balked at Fulham's price tag to sign the left-back, which they deemed too expensive.

Although there is also reported interest from AC Milan and Inter Milan for Robinson, neither are believed to be willing to spend the £35m price tag either, meaning City and manager Pep Guardiola will have time to weigh whether a move is worthwhile.

The left-back position has proved to be a problematic one for the Premier League champions, with no less than four different players featuring at left-back for City this season. Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis have all filled in at left-back this season, though the club are on the look-out for a more viable long-term option.

With Bayern Munich having the option to sign Cancelo permanently in the summer for £61.5m, signing Robinson for around half that price could be a shrewd piece of business for Man City.

Robinson has been a mainstay for Fulham since his arrival from Wigan in 2020, and he has attracted attention from across Europe. Robinson reportedly almost signed for AC Milan, prior to joining Fulham, though the move fell through.

Antonee Robinson did well at the World Cup in Qatar, despite the United States exiting in the round of 16, and interest from clubs around Europe has been on the rise since. Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- David Datro Fofana is expected to remain at Chelsea for the rest of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. There are no negotiations between Chelsea and Galatasaray at the moment, despite the Turkish club being linked with a loan move for the 20-year-old, per the report. The youngster signed for Chelsea at the start of the January, after netting 22 goals in 39 appearances in 2022 for Molde.

- Rico Lewis is set for a new deal at Manchester City as they look to guard the youngster from interested parties, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report states that Lewis could see his salary increase up to 400% by a new deal, after seeing himself become a regular in recent weeks, starting six of their last seven Premier League matches.

- Liverpool are prepared to move on goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to the Sun. It is reported that the 24-year-old is keen on finding a club that offers him first-team football, with Liverpool reluctant to loan the shot-stopper out, though also conscious of not standing in Kelleher's way, meaning a permanent deal away from Anfield could become likely in the summer.

- Newcastle United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Sander Berge, with the midfielder happy to stay at Sheffield United until the end of next season, according to the Sun. It is believed that Berge wants to help the Yorkshire club win promotion from the Championship, this season, before exploring his options upon the expiration of his deal at the end of next season.

- Nicolo Zaniolo has reached an agreement with Galatasaray regarding personal terms, according to Rudy Galetti. Contact is reportedly ongoing between Galatasaray and AS Roma, as both clubs look to reach an agreement for a permanent move. It is believed that the Turkish club have offered Roma €22m, plus add-ons, for the 23-year-old.