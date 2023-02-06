The January transfer window may have just closed around Europe, but there's plenty of gossip swirling around as clubs prepare to make moves in the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: LAFC launch bid for Aubameyang

LAFC have made an enquiry to sign Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Relevo.

Negotiations are reported to have begun between the Major League Soccer club and Graham Potter's side, where there is now doubt over the 33-year-old's future after he was excluded from Chelsea's Champions League squad.

It looks as though LAFC are one of the first teams reported to have shown interest in Aubameyang's signature and, with the transfer market in Europe's top leagues closed, they could be looking to move swiftly to secure him ahead of potential future competitors.

Barcelona were previously open to re-signing the Gabon international after they offloaded Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid, but regulations meant that they were unable to register a player for the second time this season after Aubameyang arrived at Stamford Bridge from the Camp Nou in September.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future looking increasingly bleak, LAFC have emerged as potential suitors. Robin Jones/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bernardo Silva is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, reveals Le10Sport. It is reported that the 28-year-old Manchester City midfielder has been identified as a priority signing for PSG in the summer, with Silva looking to leave the Etihad Stadium. Barcelona are also said to be keeping an eye on his situation and could challenge the Ligue 1 side for his signature if negotiations proceed.

- Real Madrid believe Jude Bellingham could be tempted by a Premier League move, according to The Athletic. Carlo Ancelotti's side are one of the sides who have been closely linked with the 19-year-old midfielder, but with reports indicating that Liverpool and Manchester City are set to fight for his signature, the LaLiga club's hierarchy are concerned that they may not be able to compete with the financial power of the English sides.

- Juventus have no intention of parting ways with Paul Pogba, writes Fabrizio Romano. Despite stories indicating that they were considering the termination of the 29-year-old midfielder's contract, it looks as though they are prepared to wait for him to overcome his current injury problems.

- Nicolo Zaniolo is set to complete his move to Galatasaray on Tuesday, reveals Sport Italia. The Super Lig club have agreed a deal with AS Roma worth €16 million plus bonuses for the 23-year-old attacker, who was linked with an exit from the Stadio Olimpico throughout January.

- Isco has been offered to Roma, according to Calciomercato. With the expected departure of Zaniolo, it is understood that the 30-year-old attacking midfielder's representatives have contacted the Serie A club, with hopes that they would be willing to complete a move for him as a potential successor.