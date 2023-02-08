Rob Dawson explains how no punishment is out of the question for Manchester City after they were charged by the Premier League for breaking financial rules. (1:39)

The January transfer window might have just closed around Europe, but there's plenty of gossip swirling around as clubs prepare to make moves in the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: City strife could sink Bellingham deal

Manchester City could be set to fall behind in the race for Jude Bellingham, according to the Telegraph.

The Premier League side were charged for multiple financial fair play (FFP) breaches on Monday, and it could now hinder their activity in the transfer market this summer.

That includes their position in the race for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who has also been attracting interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Citizens see him as a potential future replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, with the move for Bellingham one part of a planned squad revamp in the summer.

It is reported that they remain confident of being vindicated and have a "huge" transfer kitty available, but with the ongoing legal battle set to go on for some time, it is unclear whether they may need to be patient before moving forward in their pursuit of the England international, with BVB demanding a figure in the region of £130 million.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will be encouraged after reports emerged that Man City's pursuit of Jude Bellingham is in doubt. Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sergio Busquets has received an offer worth €18m-per-year to join Al Nassr, understands Mundo Deportivo. The 34-year-old midfielder is out of contract with Barcelona at the end of the season, and still yet to make a decision on his future, he would be able to agree to a pre-contract agreement from clubs outside of LaLiga. Inter Miami are one of the clubs who have previously been linked with him, but it looks as though they could now begin to face competition for his signature.

- Barcelona are interested in landing Red Star Belgrade winger Stefan Mitrovic, writes Sport. The 20-year-old Serbia youth international is reported to have been tracked by Barca of late, who are among a number of clubs keeping close tabs on his situation. While Red Star have received offers for him, he would not be able to switch teams after featuring for three different teams this season.

- Juventus will consider moving on Dusan Vlahovic if they receive an offer of at least €90m, reports Calciomercato. While the Serie A side are keen to keep him at the Allianz Stadium following an upturn in form that saw him contribute to every goal in the 3-0 win over Salernitana on Tuesday, they have received interest from across Europe, with Vlahovic catching the attention of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona.

- Sergi Roberto is uncertain about his future with Barcelona, according to Marca. Despite the 31-year-old defender being keen to remain at the Camp Nou, he was unhappy with the last contract offer that he received, and he is just months away from becoming a free agent. It is understood that Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs who could be interested in his services.