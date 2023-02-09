The January transfer window might have closed around Europe, but there's plenty of gossip swirling around as clubs prepare to make moves in the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: Busquets, Alba to lead Barca exodus

Barcelona could be forced to move on up to four first-team players this summer in order to meet LaLiga's financial fair play rules, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outlet says that the league leaders will need to reduce their wage bill by €200 million, with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Franck Kessie and Sergi Roberto all tipped to leave Camp Nou.

Busquets, 34, and Roberto, 31, both are on deals that expire in June and look unlikely to be renewed, while Alba's contract expires in 2024 and the 33-year-old left-back could be shifted on as coach Xavi Hernandez looks to guide the Blaugrana into a new era.

Kessie will also evaluate his options at the end of the season amid interest from clubs in the transfer market. As the midfielder signed as a free agent, any transfer would represent profit for Barca.

Meanwhile, if another forward is signed, the respective futures of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele are also in doubt.

One player that is not going anywhere, according to the report, is Frenkie de Jong. After a drawn-out transfer saga last summer that nearly saw the Netherlands international join Manchester United, the 25-year-old has consolidated his place in Xavi's team and is now considered key to the coach's plans.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Lionel Messi is leaning towards staying with Paris Saint-Germain, says Diario Sport, who adds that there is discussion around his contract -- currently set to expire this summer -- being extended by a year. The report comes hot on the heels of Messi's brother sensationally ruling out a return to Barcelona on Wednesday.

- Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on securing a contract extension for Marquinhos, reports Fabrizio Romano. While the deal isn't yet sealed or signed, it is considered a matter of time with the centre-back wanting to stay and the club remaining convinced that he can lead them in the present and future.

- Chelsea are ready to reward Lewis Hall's progress within the club with a new and improved contract as they aim to keep the 18-year-old on a long-term deal, according to Football Insider. Able to play at left-back and centre-midfield, Hall is considered among the Blues' best academy graduates in recent years.

- Sampdoria defender Omar Colley is set to join Besiktas in a deal worth around €2.5m, reports Calciomercato. This comes after the likes of Cagliari, Cremonese and Monza all failed in their attempts to sign the Gambia international while the Italian transfer window was still open.

- Nicolo Zaniolo has completed his move from AS Roma to Galatasaray and Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Yusuf Demir and Efe Akman could go the other way in the future. As part of the Zaniolo deal, Roma have been given priority to sign the two teenage midfielders, with Demir having previously played with Barcelona and Akman considered a top Turkish talent.